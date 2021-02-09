HIGH SCHOOLS
GENESEE — Trailing by six points midway through the second quarter, the Genesee girls’ basketball game switched to a halfcourt trap and the Bulldogs’ turnover-forcing defense helped its struggling offense find a rhythm in a Class 1A Division I first-round district tournament win, 57-36.
“We ended up getting a lead going into halftime, so that was kinda a spark,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Offensively, we weren’t our normal selves. Give (Troy) credit for their effort.”
Genesee (15-5) got a game-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals from Claira Osborne. Isabelle Monk hit four 3s and racked up 14 points, and Bailey Leseman — who on Saturday became the third player in program history to break the 1,000-point career mark — finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Lucie Ranisate added eight boards, and Makenzie Stout collected seven.
The Trojans (6-13) were led by Halee Bohman (13 points) and Isabelle Raasch (11).
The Bulldogs will travel for a 6 p.m. Districts game on Wednesday at Cottonwood against Prairie.
TROY (6-13)
Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Halee Bohman 5 2-2 13, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 11, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 1 4-4 6, Dericka Morgan 0 0-4 0, Betty McKenzie 1 1-4 3, Olivia Tyler 0 0-1 0, Bethany Phillis 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 8-17 36.
GENESEE (15-5)
Taylor Mayer 1 1-2 4, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 4 3-8 11, Lucie Ranisate 2 2-7 6, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Kami Lockler 0 1-2 1, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 7 5-8 19, Isabelle Monk 4 2-2 14, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-31 57.
Troy 8 9 12 9—36
Genesee 6 14 19 18—57
3-point goals — Raasch, Bohman, Monk 4, Mayer.
Sandpoint 44, Moscow 29
SANDPOINT — Moscow hung close until the late stages and lost to Sandpoint in the first round of the 4A District I-II playoffs.
Megan Heyns and Ellie Gray scored nine and eight points as the Bears watched their season end.
“We had to foul at the end — they (the Bulldogs) were stalling and they made their free throws,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “I was pleased with our effort and our intensity. We just didn’t make our shots. They played hard all season.”
MOSCOW (2-15)
Angela Lassen 2 1-3 5, Megan Heyns 4 0-0 9, Ellie Gray 3 0-0 8, Grace Nauman 0 1-2 1, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 2 0-4 4. Totals 12 2-11 29.
SANDPOINT (9-9)
Driggs 0 4-4 4, Hattie Larson 4 8-15 16 Bella Phillips 11-2 4, Kaylee Banks 2 3-4 8, Kelsey Cesna 1 0-0 2, Sophia Platte 0 0-0 0, Lyons 1 0-0 2, Karly Banks 1 5-5 7. Totals 10 21-30 44.
Moscow 9 6 6 8—29
Sandpoint 10 7 14 13—44
3-point goals — Gray 2, Heyns, Phillips, Kay. Banks.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLogos 65, Kendrick 56
KENDRICK — Will Casebolt converted four 3-point goals and totaled 26 points while making five assists for visiting Logos of Moscow, which withstood a late Kendrick rally to claim a nonleague victory.
Teammate Roman Nuttbrock had his second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Aiden Elmore scored nine while snagging eight boards for the Knights (10-5).
“This was one of Aiden’s best games,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “He really stepped up.”
Ty Koepp hit four 3-pointers of his own and scored a team-high 21 points for Kendrick (8-9), while Jagger Hewett added 12.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-5)
Jack Driskill 3 0-0 8, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 0-0 16, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 3 2-2 9, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 8 6-6 26, Jasper Whitling 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Jase Elmore 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 10-10 65.
KENDRICK (8-9)
Jagger Hewett 4 1-5 12, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-1 2, Ty Koepp 7 3-3 21, Dallas Morgan 3 2-4 8, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 3 0-2 6, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-0 0, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 6-15 56.
Logos 20 17 12 16—65
Kendrick 10 10 11 25—56
3-point goals — Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 2, Driskill 2, Elmore, Koepp 4, Hewett 3, Alexander.
JV — Kendrick def. Logos