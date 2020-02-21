NAMPA, Idaho — Bailey Leseman scored 16 points and the Genesee girls’ basketball team cruised past Rimrock on Thursday night at Columbia High to open the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament. The Bulldogs won 58-44.
Today’s semifinals at 7 p.m. PST back at Columbia High will pit Genesee against the team it topped in this round last year, Lapwai. Genesee finished second at State in 2019.
“Here we go again,” said Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie, whose team has lost both its meetings with Lapwai this season. “I know they’re going to bring it ... after last year, but at the same time, we feel like we’re also going to show up.”
Showing up on Thursday, Genesee’s defensive stopper, Regan Zenner, held Rimrock star Sintia Varela to two first-half points. Rimrock coach Kyla Jewett suggested that by containing Varela, Zenner might have also throttled Raiders point guard Sami Jewett.
“Since they feed off each other,” Kyla Jewett said. “So if one’s off, the other’s off.
“They were both off tonight.”
The Bulldogs certainly weren’t — at least not in the third quarter.
Genesee (18-9) hit four 3s in the penultimate period – some of them arriving more improbably than others.
Zenner’s 3-point bucket had one Bulldogs fan audibly saying “No, no no,” before it swished. A minute later, Emerson Parkins banked home a trey. Parkins’ 3 gave the Bulldogs a 38-21 lead with 4:30 left in the third.
The last of Genesee’s 3s that quarter – by Leseman – gave the Bulldogs a 22-point lead. Genesee finished the game with seven 3s, three of them by Leseman. Leseman had four 3s in her team’s play-in win Saturday.
“We know we can shoot the ball,” Hardie said. “It’s just a matter of them believing it.”
Rimrock (23-2) was led by Varela’s 13 points.
“We let her get going a little bit there toward the end of the game,” Hardie said, “but by then, it was pretty much over.”
GENESEE (18-9)
Lucie Ranisate 3 1-3 7, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 3, Emerson Parkins 1 2-3 5, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 5 0-3 12, Kendra Muray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 5 3-6 16, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 1 1-3 3, Claira Osborne 3 3-9 9, Taylor Mayer 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 11-29 58.
RIMROCK (23-2)
Fabiola Gomez 0 0-0 0, Gentry Kunsky 0 0-0 0, Hannah Field 1 0-0 2, Riatta Rutan 1 2-4 4, Treau Smith 1 0-1 2, Sintia Varela 5 1-3 13, Laura Gasper 5 0-0 11, Madie Macmillan 1 3-4 5, Mattie Draper 0 0-0 0, Dally Rutan 0 0-0 0, Sami Jewett 2 3-4 7, Emma Eldridge 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-16 44.
Genesee 15 11 20 12—58
Rimrock 10 5 10 19—44
3-point goals — Hanson, Parkins, Zenner 2, Leseman 3, Varela 2, Gasper.
Byron Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.