The Genesee School District decided to postpone its Whitepine League Division I varsity football game Friday against Lapwai because of a positive coronavirus test result among the coaching staff late last week.
The game, which was set to kick off at 7 p.m., has not been rescheduled as of press time.
It’s the second game in the past five days the Bulldogs have had to postpone because of the result. On Saturday, the school postponed its home Whitepine League Division I game against Clearwater Valley. That game already had been postponed once, on Friday, but it was because of poor air quality issues.
In a letter sent to parents and staff Saturday, secondary principal and athletic director Kelly Caldwell said he received a call early in the morning from the coach saying he had been tested Sept. 15 as part of a weekly routine at his current employer.
The name of the coach who tested positive is being withheld because of privacy laws.
It is the second known coronavirus case involving high school athletics in the area. On Sept. 11, it was revealed a Grangeville football player tested positive for COVID-19. Grangeville played its first game since the result Friday, falling 30-0 at McCall-Donnelly.