AREA ROUNDUP

LAPWAI — The Genesee High baseball team got its first win of the season, beating Whitepine League opponent Lapwai 12-7 on Monday afternoon.

Genesee (1-12, 1-11) got out to a 6-2 lead after four innings, and despite a five-run sixth inning by Lapwai (2-9, 2-9), the Bulldogs were still able to put up six runs to keep the lead, on their way to a breakthrough victory.

