Genesee softball peaked when it counted

Genesee softball is pictured.

 Courtesy of Genesee softball

It was a long time coming, but worth the wait.

Coach Brian Malcom and assistant Charise Burke took the helm of the Genesee softball program in 2017, immediately following back-to-back Idaho Class 1A state titles for the Bulldogs. After seven seasons with many ups and downs — qualifying for State every year but never quite winning it — they have seen the team back to that summit.

Genesee might not have looked like a state title threat as it headed into this year’s championships in Caldwell on May 18-19 seeded sixth among the eight-team field. In fact, no sixth seed had ever claimed the 1A title.

Recommended for you