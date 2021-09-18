KOOSKIA — Angus Jordan found Cy Wareham on a 6-yard scoring pass with 25 seconds left to pull the unbeaten Genesee Bulldogs past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 50-44 in a Whitepine League Division I football battle Friday night.
The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0) swarmed over the Rams (0-3, 0-2) on the ensuing kickoff, and Teak Wareham forced a fumble that teammate Dalton McCann recovered.
Jordan passed 15-for-25 with four touchdowns, and made a 70-yard scoring run to boot. Cy Wareham had 10 catches for 122 yards and “came up clutch like he has been all year” on the winning touchdown, in the words of coach Justin Podrabsky.
Carson Schilling made a 96-yard run for Clearwater Valley’s first TD, and Ridge Shown and Bass Myers each scored twice for the Rams.
Dylan Pickering rushed for 270 yards for the Rams, also shining defensively with eight tackles and five sacks. Myers made three catches for 75 yards and rushed for 21.
Genesee 20 8 14 8—50
Clearwater Valley 12 12 14 6—44
Genesee — Jack Johnson 60 kickoff return (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 96 run (pass failed)
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 89 pass from Angus Jordan (Cy Wareham pass from Jordan)
Clearwater Valley — Ridge Shown 29 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 45 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 43 pass from Jordan (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Shown 92 kickoff return (Fabbi run)
Genesee — Jordan 70 run (C. Wareham pass from Jordan)
Clearwater Valley — Dylan Pickering 48 run (run failed)
Genesee — Dalton McCann 13 pass from Jordan (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley — Myers 25 run (run failed)
Genesee — C. Wareham 6 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
Prairie 72, Logos 24
COTTONWOOD — Brody Hasselstrom broke loose for 299 rushing yards and six touchdowns as undefeated Prairie whipped Logos in a Whitepine League Division I game.
TJ Hibbard added 97 ground yards as the Pirates (3-0, 2-0) outrushed the Knights 507 to minus-2.
Hibbard led the Pirates’ defensive effort with six tackles, including a sack.
For Logos (1-3, 0-3) of Moscow, Jack Driskill passed 22-for-43 for 370 yards and four TDs, hitting Liev Comis five times for 145 yards.
Logos 6 6 0 12—24
Prairie 28 28 8 8—72
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 32 run (Brody Hasselstrom run)
Logos — Liev Comis 50 pass from Jack Driskill (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 3 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 18 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 16 run (Lane Schumacher run)
Logos — Aiden Elmore 45 pass from Driskill (pass failed
Prairie — Hasselstrom 7 run (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hibbard 4 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 35 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 38 run (Wyatt Ross pass from Schumacher)
Prairie — Schumacher 27 run (Hasselstrom run)
Logos — Comis 70 pass from Driskill (pass failed)
Prairie — Raven Cronan 54 run (Eli Hinds run)
Logos — Solomon Howard 58 pass from Driskill (run failed)
Potlatch 60, Deary 8
DEARY — Tyson Tucker ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Potlatch in a nonleague rout of Deary.
Izack McNeal, Avery Palmer and Tyler Howard figured in two scoring plays apiece for the Loggers (2-1), while Kalab Rickard made a 41-yard run to provide the lone touchdown for the Mustangs (1-3).
“We just needed to play better than we had last week, and I saw improvement,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “That was the goal. I was pleased with the fact that the kids improved from the previous week.”
Potlatch 28 32 0 0—60
Deary 0 0 0 8— 8
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 3 run (Tyler Howard run)
Potlatch — Izack McNeal 10 pass from Tucker (pass failed)
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 27 interception return (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Howard 25 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Palmer 3 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 2 run (McNeal pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — McNeal 14 run (Howard run)
Potlatch — Howard 9 pass from Tucker (Howard run)
Deary — Kalab Rickard 41 run (TJ Beyer run)
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
COLFAX — Ground-and-pound offense and stingy defense helped Colfax get its first win of the season, a nonleague victory against Lake Roosevelt.
Mason Gilchrist and Damian Demler combined for 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and Demler added 85 yards and a touchdown through the air.
On the first drive in the second half Demler ran for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the Colfax (1-2) lead 14-0. After an onside kick and a quick drive, Wyatt Bodey ran 21 yards to pay dirt.
“The defense was the story of this game,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Defensive coordinator Jason Cooper dialed up a great game plan and the defense stepped up.”
Lake Roosevelt was stopped on fourth down inside the 15-yard line early in the game and was never able to get within striking distance again.
Lake Roosevelt 0 0 0 0 — 0
Colfax 0 6 16 8 — 30
Colfax — JD Peterson 43 pass from Damian Demler (run failed)
Colfax — Demler 46 run (Mason Gilchrist from Demler)
Colfax — Wyatt Bodey 21 run (Peterson from Demler)
Colfax — Gilchrist 44 run (Trentin Ensley run)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU sweeps UC Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 15 kills as the Washington State volleyball team rolled to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 victory against UC Santa Barbara in the Thunderdome Classic at the Thunderdome.
Junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams chipped in 12 kills for the Cougars (4-4), who now have won four consecutive matches after starting the season 0-4. Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills. Junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 43 assists. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 13 digs and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville contributed 11.
Michelle Ohwobete finished with 14 kills for the Gauchos (3-7). Grace Kloss tallied 21 assists and Grace McIntosh had 17. Macall Peed finished with 16 digs.
WSU next plays against VCU (11 a.m.) and UC Santa Barbara (7 p.m.) today in the same event at the same site.
Idaho swept in pair of matches
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Idaho fell 25-12, 25-11, 25-21 to Drake and 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 to South Dakota State in matches at the Jackrabbit Classic at Frost Arena.
Against the Bulldogs (4-3), senior outside hitter Allison Munday led the Vandals (2-6) with eight kills. Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 18 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey chipped in 12 digs and sophomore Delaney Nicoll had 10.
Against the Jackrabbits (8-2), senior middle blocker Nikki Ball tallied nine kills, Ely finished with 23 assists, and Lacey had 11 digs.
Idaho next plays at 9 a.m. today against Southeastern Louisiana at the same site.