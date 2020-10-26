TROY — The Class 1A Division I volleyball district tournament final between Troy and Genesee, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Troy, was canceled because of power outages in the area.
The match will not be rescheduled, and the Trojans (15-1) and Bulldogs (16-3) will advance to the state tournament.
“The Troy gym was without power during parts of the day and I don’t know if they got it back up and running again,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
Troy will open state tournament play at 7 a.m. Pacific on Friday against Lighthouse Christian at Jerome High School.
Genesee will open State play at 2:30 p.m. Pacific the same day against Liberty at the same location.
“Obviously, we wanted to play tonight,“ Genesee coach Pete Crowley said, “but we’re excited to still be able to play next week, so we’ll buckle down and get down there and see what we can do.”