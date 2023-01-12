RENTON, Wash. — Geno Smith smiled and joked about some of his teammates Wednesday, showing none of the signs that might be apparent for someone about to add another first to the resume in the 10th season of his career.

Smith certainly doesn’t seem overly stressed with his first playoff start on the horizon.

“I’ve always had that thought process that if I did get an opportunity that this is where we should be,” Smith said. “And like I said, it’s not about me. It’s about the team and everyone else around me, and how we are collectively coming together and how we collectively have gotten to the playoffs.”

