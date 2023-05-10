SEATTLE — George Kirby struck out nine in seven sharp innings, Tom Murphy hit his first homer in more than a year, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Tuesday night.

The Mariners have limited the powerful Rangers to two runs in two games, though they lost the series opener 2-1.

“Our pitching is unbelievable right now,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We are rolling right now, night after night.”

