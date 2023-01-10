INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.

The Bulldogs (15-0) are the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago, and they left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.

“We wanted our kids to play without fear,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “All year I told them, I said, ‘We ain’t getting hunted guys, we’re doing the hunting, and hunting season’s almost over. We’ve only got one more chance to hunt,’ and we hunted tonight.”

