With only three high school football games left in Idaho and four in Washington, it’s getting to be crunch time.

Teams in the Whitepine League Division I will play another game that will clear up the league race, starting at 6 p.m. today as Clearwater Valley travels to Potlatch.

Shadle Park travels to Pullman, with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League at 6 p.m. today.

