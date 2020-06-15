Getting the right mindset

When Derek Bayley inevitably finds himself golfing on another professional tour, the situations will carry more weight than they did this spring, but he will wear more confidence.
“Last year, I caught myself just trying to make the cut, and not really having the goals I want, which are winning tournaments,” said Bayley, the Washington State product by way of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Bayley opened his pro career in March 2019 on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica — each being golf’s equivalents to baseball’s Double-A minor-league level.
“The hurdle was getting into that frame of mind, where you’re there to win, and do nothing else.”
Now, Bayley is back in northern Idaho, keeping primed to play and awaiting his next step. He said the most recent juncture of his career will prove significant in future success.
Between November and early May, Bayley competed on the Outlaw Tour, a localized developmental circuit in the Phoenix area that — for a time, because of the spread of the coronavirus — was one of the world’s only running sporting competitions.
Bayley utilized every second of it, honing himself mentally and recalibrating his driver while simultaneously placing in the top 10 in eight tour events. He pocketed $10,640 across 10 appearances — fifth on the tour out of 162 players.
He said it was “the best golf I’ve played as a pro, for sure.” His purpose in the Valley of the Sun was to “stay competitively sharp,” which he has.
“You get to a certain point where everyone hits it pretty good, so it’s just about getting your mind in the spot of, you’re just playing with your friends, and have it be similar to that, rather than putting all this pressure on yourself,” Bayley said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at that. And that I’m not just here to make cuts; I’m here to win.”
Bayley missed just one cut on the circuit, shooting in the 60s in 20 of his 25 rounds, including a low of 61 at Mesa’s Arizona Golf Resort. His highest score was a 72 — par on a standard course. His lowest finish was a tie for 16th, and he concluded his Outlaw stint placing fifth in three consecutive events.
“There were a couple where I was in the final group of the final round,” he said. “It was good to get that experience, frustrating that I didn’t pull it off, but I’ll definitely use that in the future. I’ve been in those situations before.”
Bayley also participated in a couple of Golden State Tour events, earning $1,505.
He’ll admit those desert courses were on the easier side, yet “you realize guys are so good, you can never be too low.”
“It took me a little while to figure that out, and let my mind be free,” he said. For instance, in the Western Skies Classic in March in Gilbert, Ariz., he carded rounds of 64, 67 and 64, and still placed ninth.
“There’s so many players down there at your level or better,” Bayley said. “You can never be too good. It’s all about letting your mind be free, and being disciplined enough to take everything one shot — one minute — at a time.”
Bayley enjoyed the pristine weather conditions, close proximity of events and rhythm he was able to establish, but after the near-five-month grind, and with Arizona heating up considerably, he was ready to hit pause.
Bayley is staying with his parents for the time being, “putting the feet up, relaxing, so to speak,” and finalizing his summer schedule.
He’s lined up two Golden State Tour events in Reno, Nev. — one being the Reno Open, the winner of which qualifies for the PGA’s Barracuda Championship in July at Truckee, Calif. Bayley then will be set to compete in the Dakotas Tour, whose reigning money-leader — Spokane Community College’s Brady Calkins — has earned approximately $145,000 in two years.
“You have to adapt as you hear different news,” Bayley said.
He learned earlier this month the Mackenzie Tour’s 2020 season and fall qualifying for the higher-level Korn Ferry Tour had been scrapped. In January, Bayley had a lapse with his driver, resulting in him missing the Latinoamerica Tour’s qualifying line. Bayley has been forced to wait about a year to reland in the PGA’s minor leagues.
“I’m just trying to find tournaments to make a little money, get that experience and most importantly, stay competitive.”
As a rookie on the two tours last season, Bayley accumulated a combined $14,070, scoring at an average of 71 per round. His best finish on the Mackenzie Tour was a tie for 11th at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open in June 2019, one of his two top-25 showings. He placed 11th at the Latinoamerica Tour’s Chile Open.
“Really, my mindset wasn’t anywhere near where it is now,” said Bayley, whose strength lies with his fairway irons and on long wedges. In 2019, driving had been a “mental block,” one which he steadied on the Outlaw Tour. “I’ve improved in that area, and I really worked hard with the driver.”
If he had to choose, he’d prefer the Mackenzie Tour because of the easier travel, and less adjusting to different languages and customs. Nonetheless, he wouldn’t trade his hectic rookie season for anything.
“Especially in my first year as a pro, it was good to go through all of that, even if there were some obstacles,” he said. “I can take that experience forward. I’d rather go through something like that early on, rather than late.”
But even before he was a pro, Bayley had been tested. He was a well-traveled amateur who advanced to the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach in 2018, and won two crowns at Spokane’s Rosauers Open in 2015 and ’18. During his 2015 title run, he carded a 59 and 63 in consecutive rounds.
“I’d probably say that’s my best achievement, because it’s so rare to do,” said Bayley, who then was in the middle of his Cougs career. Because of a shoulder injury sustained playing basketball for Lakeland High School, he was lightly recruited, but his favorite university happened to come calling.
Bayley’s WSU career featured an Itani Quality Homes Collegiate title at Palouse Ridge, and one of the program’s best-ever freshman seasons, which helped prompt his decision to shoot for the pros.
With experience and self-certainty in tow, Bayley’s a skip and a jump away from golf’s top plane.
“It’s all about putting three or four rounds together; that can change your life,” he said. “It’s about being patient and disciplined enough to know it’ll come your way if you’re doing the right things. It’s just mentally putting it all together.”
