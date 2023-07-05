SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Gilbert felt the need to apologize for his awkward dance moves, though he sure looked plenty graceful for a big guy — and nobody would have cared otherwise after his masterpiece on the mound.

Seattle’s 6-foot-6 right-hander had never before let loose shuffling around in the Mariners’ postgame winning circle in what has become ritual for the finishing pitcher and his fielders after the final out.

“It was pretty cool, I always wanted to do the dance but I kind of embarrassed myself,” Gilbert said post beer shower as proud parents Keith and Noel waited to congratulate him. “First time, hopefully it didn’t look too bad. I’ll take it.”

