Moscow’s Angela Lassen steals the ball away from Lewiston’s Ahnika U’ren during the first quarter of a non league game on Friday night in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Daily News

A pair of Moscow girls’ basketball players were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it recently was announced.

Juniors Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson were selected to the team, which was picked by the coaches.

First team

Angela Lassen, jr., Moscow; Hattie Larson, sr, Sandpoint; Addie Kiefer, jr., Lakeland; Abigail Neff, sr., Lakeland, Peyton Watson, jr., Moscow.

Newcomer of the year — Karlie Banks, soph., Sandpoint.

Co-MVPs — Kaylee Banks, sr. Sandpoint; Katy Ryan, sr., Lakeland.

Coach of the year — William Love, Sandpoint.

 

