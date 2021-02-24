A pair of Moscow girls’ basketball players were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it recently was announced.
Juniors Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson were selected to the team, which was picked by the coaches.
First team
Angela Lassen, jr., Moscow; Hattie Larson, sr, Sandpoint; Addie Kiefer, jr., Lakeland; Abigail Neff, sr., Lakeland, Peyton Watson, jr., Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Karlie Banks, soph., Sandpoint.
Co-MVPs — Kaylee Banks, sr. Sandpoint; Katy Ryan, sr., Lakeland.
Coach of the year — William Love, Sandpoint.