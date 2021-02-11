COTTONWOOD — Madison Shears scored 14 points to lead a well-rounded Prairie girls’ basketball team to a 51-33 win against Genesee on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the 1A Division I District II tournament.
Delanie Lockett added nine points and 10 rebounds while Kristin Wemhoff collected 12 points and four steals as the Pirates (19-2), ranked No. 2 in the state media poll, stepped things up in the second half after trailing 26-24.
“Defensive intensity,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “That was a big (adjustment) we had to make. They are a team that can catch fire and go on big runs, we did a much better job at containing them and not letting them freelance the floor.”
For the Bulldogs (15-6), Lucie Ranisate recorded a game-high 12 points, while Isabelle Monk had seven.
Prairie will play Friday at 6 p.m. at Lapwai for the district title.
GENESEE (15-6)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 0 4-6 4, Lucie Ranisate 5 2-4 12, Makenzie Stout 1 2-2 4, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 3 0-0 6, Isabelle Monk 2 2-2 7, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-14 33.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (19-2)
Delanie Lockett 3 1-2 9, Kristin Wemhoff 5 2-11 12, Madison Shears 4 5-7 14, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-2 11, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 1 1-2 3, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-26 51.
Genesee 11 15 5 2—33
Prairie 14 10 17 10—51
3-point goals — Lockett 2, Monk, Shears, Uhlenkott.