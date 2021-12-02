It’s about time.
That was the sentiment of Potlatch wrestling coach Bryan Bryngelson when asked about this being the first year the IHSAA has sanctioned girls’ wrestling as a sport.
“Parents were just not putting their girls on the team cause they didn’t want them going up against boys,” Bryngelson said.
Bryngelson has been fighting for girls to get their own teams for more than a decade. He said he has met some amazing people who have fought for the cause more than he did. Bryngelson praised Annie Foster, the women’s director for the Idaho USA Wrestling club, for playing a big part in getting the ball rolling.
The numbers already are showing improvement. In a release Wednesday, the Idaho High School Activities Association said the number of girls registered to wrestle this season is at 388, up from the near 250 the past two seasons.
“Being able to compete for a state crown and more girl-versus-girl tournaments might bring in more interest from girls participating,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said.
Amos was excited to see the direction the IHSAA is going and thrilled to see more girls.
The IHSAA’s board of directors approved 10 separate weight classes for the girls to compete in during the state tournament. This year’s first event will be a double-elimination, eight-girl, one-class competition for the state crown.
Clearwater Valley coach Carlos Martinez is happy the state has sanctioned the tournament, but thinks they are limiting the number of girls. Martinez noted the boys get 16 in their tournament, divided from Class 2A to 5A.
Orofino coach Larry Turcott, whose mother wrestled in high school and sisters grew up wrestling, is happy with where the sport is going and feels the state is doing what they can this year and has hopes for expansion down the road.
“Making less brackets helps make it more competitive, and wrestling is at its best when it is competitive,” Turcott said.
Turcott hopes that with the increase in girls competing this year, and the sanctioning of the sport, it will create another big jump after other girls see what happens.
Currently, the female wrestling scene in the area is a family affair.
In Potlatch, Bryngelson has three girls, all freshmen, on the team and two of them have older brothers who finished in the top five in state last year.
Moscow and Orofino each have a pair of sisters as their lone female representation this season.
For the Maniacs, it is the Kessinger sisters — Ruby, a senior, and Lindi, a sophomore. For the Bears it is Skyler Zimmerman, who sixth at state and was a district runner-up last season, and her freshman sister Kira.
Martinez and Clearwater Valley currently have one girl on their roster, freshman Megan Blundell, who is new to the sport. Martinez said Blundell has been wavering about staying on the team, as she doesn’t have another girl there to practice with. Martinez is hopeful Blundell sticks with it and competing in her first meet might be just what she needs.
Amos echoed those thoughts, saying he loses few kids after their first competition. His message to those that are on the fence about joining the wrestling team: “Step on the mat and give it a chance.”
Potlatch hosts the area’s first big meet of the season, the Dick Griswold Memorial Invitational, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Around 15 teams will be there, including Clearwater Valley and Orofino.
