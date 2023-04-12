LAS VEGAS — Michael Amadio had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved closer to claiming the Pacific Division with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Edmonton’s 2-1 overtime victory over Colorado on Tuesday prevented the Knights from clinching the Pacific.

Reilly Smith had a three-point game, scoring on the rebound of a shot by linemate Amadio. Smith also picked up assists on Amadio’s goals. Jonathan Marchessault scored on a 5-on-3 power play and William Karlsson had two assists for Vegas.

Tags

Recommended for you