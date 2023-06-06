Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates a after a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, right, celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks the shot of Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Monday night.
Adin Hill continued his stellar play in net with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
“We finished some plays,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s a good performance for us. Our guys were ready to play.”