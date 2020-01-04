Gonzaga men’s basketball got its highest-rated recruit in program history when five-star guard Jalen Suggs committed to the program during an ESPN2 broadcast on Friday night.
According to the Spokesman-Review, which first reported the news, Suggs chose the Zags over offers from Florida State, Florida, Minnesota and Iowa State. The 6-foot-4 Minnehaha, Minn., native had also considered playing for a club overseas before reconsidering and choosing to attend the Spokane school for the time being.
“To me, personally, Mark Few is the best coach in the country,” Suggs said during the national broadcast. “He has that winning mentality just like I do. He’s a great competitor and what he does with his players and his point guards, I believe going into that system I can truly grow and develop as a player.”
Suggs, who has led Minnehaha High School to three straight basketball state titles, is ranked sixth on ESPN’s top 100 players list of the 2020 class, and 10th in 247sports’ rankings. By comparison, Zach Collins — a one-and-done player at GU and now-Portland Trail Blazer — was ESPN’s No. 20 player.
The next official signing period begins April 15. Gonzaga currently holds the No. 7 recruiting class, according to 247sports.com.
Suggs also helped Minnehaha to a state football title. He suited up as a standout quarterback and defensive back.
Suggs told ESPN he’s still considering playing internationally.
“Me and my parents have been in talks with multiple teams overseas, trying to figure out contracts and stuff like that. But as of right now, I’m fully invested in the Zags,” he said.