Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Windy. Snow will end during the morning giving way to some clearing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.