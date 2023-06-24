SPOKANE — Gonzaga’s Drew Timme wasn’t one of the 58 players to hear his name called Thursday night, but the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer could still have a chance to establish a role within one of the NBA’s top organizations.

Hours after the two-round NBA draft ended at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Timme signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Gonzaga teammate Malachi Smith will also try to carve out a spot in the NBA through an Exhibit 10 opportunity, agreeing to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Charania. Smith’s agent, Michael Lelchitski, told The Spokesman-Review the Gonzaga guard agreed to his deal immediately after Thursday’s draft.

