LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme and Jaime Jaquez Jr. grew up in different states, yet often came across each other at AAU tournaments, sometimes as roommates.

The two fancy-footworking forwards with fantastic facial hair will be reunited Thursday night in the desert, when Gonzaga meets UCLA in the NCAA tournament’s West Region semifinals.

“We’ve just kind of grown up at the end of our careers together and just to kind of see him from afar, it’s awesome to see,” Timme said Wednesday.