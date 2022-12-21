LEWISTON — Pullman downed host Lewiston in a wrestling dual Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years.
Coming down to the final match, the Greyhounds’ Ivan Acosta registered a win by pinfall at 160 pounds against the Bengals’ Cole Lockart to pick up a 42-36 victory.
“I was really happy with their effort,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “It was a short week coming out of Tri-State, which is a meat grinder. We matched up really well against Lewiston and it was a good hard-fought dual tonight.”
Acosta and Lockart were pretty familiar with each other, considering they’d been wrestling against each other since they were 4 years old.
In the opening period, Acosta notched a single-leg takedown to take an early 2-0 advantage. Seconds later, Lockart took advantage of Acosta’s high positioning to earn a standup to make it 2-1 going to the second.
Acosta started the second on that bottom, quickly standing up to earn an escape.
While the two were neutral, Acosta quickly snapped Lockart’s head to get a takedown.
As quickly as Lockart hit the mat, Acosta got him in a pinning combination and took the match in 2:35.
“It’s been fun watching these kids grow up,” Crossler said. “(Lockart) is a great wrestler, and so is (Acosta). It’s been fun to watch the development of both of them as they get older.”
Lewiston controls the early stages
The dual started with Lewiston’s Asa McClure pinning Matthew Rembert at 170.
Brice Cuthbert notched another pin at 182 for the Bengals against Merreck Emerson.
From there, the Bengals won three out of the next five matches to take a 27-12 advantage.
Lewiston handled Pullman in the heavier weights, notching three wins by fall between 170 and 285.
At the heavyweights, it was a battle between Tri-State placers Robert Storm of Lewiston and Cotton Sears of Pullman. Storm made quick work of Sears, using an armbar to dispatch him in 1:46.
“He made pretty short work against a really good opponent,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “(Storm) is looking stellar right now.”
A late comeback from the Greyhounds
The Bengals led 36-18 heading into the 138-pound match between Pullman’s Ayden Peltier and Lewiston’s Alex Norton.
Peltier, who was the Washington Class 2A runner-up in March, made quick work of Norton, pinning him with 17 seconds left in the first period to help the Greyhounds close to the gap.
From there, Pullman ran the table to eke out the victory.
“That’s kind of where the meat of our lineup is, there in the middle,” Crossler said. “I was pretty excited to see those kids get going.”
The match of the night was an overtime thriller at 113 between Lewiston’s Joely Slyter and Brigham Cordova.
Slyter, who normally wrestles at 106, decided to wrestle up for a better matchup.
“I talked to her before we made the lineup (out) to see if she was OK with it, and she was,” Maddy said. “The kid was a lot bigger, and she found a bit of a hole late. That’s what she does. She’s a Fargo All-American.”
Cordova dominated the first two periods in taking a 3-0 lead.
Slyter started the third on the bottom, got herself in a sitting position, took advantage of bad positioning Cordova and was able to get a reversal. Cordova didn’t spend a lot of time on the mat, quickly getting an escape for a 4-2 edge.
With five seconds left in regulation, Slyter snapped Cordova’s head down and got behind him for a takedown to force overtime.
To start overtime, Slyter wasted little time, grabbing a single-leg takedown for the win.
“She stayed calm and dug deep when she had to,” Maddy said. “She saw that (Cordova) went into defense mode and she began to attack.”
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Louis Sutton, Lew, pinned Dominic Luna 3:20; 113 — Joely Slyter, Lew, dec. Brigham Cordova 6-4 OT; 120 — Talmase Cordova, Pul, pinned Bryce Sifers 1:06; 126 — Hoyt Hvass, Lew, pinned Gavin McCloy, 0:49; 132 — Jase Hendren, Lew, dec. Evan McDougle 3-1; 138 — Ayden Peltier, Pul, pinned Alex Norton 1:43; 145 — Israel Acosta, Pul, pinned Drew Dammon 3:23; 152 — Quentin Ikuse, Pul, pinned Kayleb Peterson 3:03; 160 — Ivan Acosta, Pul, pinned Cole Lockart 2:35; 170 — Asa McClure, Lew, pinned Matthew Rembert 1:00; 182 — Brice Cuthbert, Lew, pinned Merreck Emerson 3:23; 195 — Samuel Sears, Pul, pinned Brenden Thill, 4:58. 220 — Holden Chandler, Pul, pinned Kyle Rivera 1:47. 285 — Rober Storm, Lew, pinned Cotton Sears 1:46.