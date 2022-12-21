LEWISTON — Pullman downed host Lewiston in a wrestling dual Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years.

Coming down to the final match, the Greyhounds’ Ivan Acosta registered a win by pinfall at 160 pounds against the Bengals’ Cole Lockart to pick up a 42-36 victory.

“I was really happy with their effort,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “It was a short week coming out of Tri-State, which is a meat grinder. We matched up really well against Lewiston and it was a good hard-fought dual tonight.”

Tags

Recommended for you