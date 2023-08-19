The Idaho football team will have its second and final scrimmage of fall camp today at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The scrimmage will serve as an appetizer for the team’s season opener against Lamar on Aug. 31 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

Throughout the Vandals’ five month long offseason, each position group has shown some signs of growth at some point. But how much?

Recommended for you