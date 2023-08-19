The Idaho football team will have its second and final scrimmage of fall camp today at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
The scrimmage will serve as an appetizer for the team’s season opener against Lamar on Aug. 31 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.
Throughout the Vandals’ five month long offseason, each position group has shown some signs of growth at some point. But how much?
Let’s dive in and take a look:
Each position group for Idaho was graded individually in five different categories out of 10: experience, past accolades, talent, depth and health.
From there, the group’s total was divided by the total possible number of points (50).
Here’s how each offensive and defensive unit graded for the Vandals from worst to best:
Offensive line (62.0)
Idaho’s potential starting five of left tackle Ayden Knapik, guard Nate Azzopardi, center Elijah Sanchez, right tackle Charlie Vliem and guard Tigana Cisse could be a reliable unit. But three of the starting five have an injury history, and the players underneath them have little to no experience.
On the topic of inexperience, whoever gets the start at right tackle, Vliem or redshirt freshmen Jack Foster will be making their first collegiate start on Aug. 31.
There are some positives on the O-line, such as Knapik looking like a dominant force on the left side, and Azzopardi being voted a captain following Friday’s practice.
Tight ends (66.0)
UI’s tight ends will probably rise up this list throughout the season.
Idaho offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner has found new ways to use sophomore tight end Jake Cox every day.
The El Paso, Texas, native was used primarily in the trenches last year, but he’s made huge strides as a pass catcher.
The Vandals have also found unique ways to utilize TJ Ivy Jr.’s athleticism as he gets more comfortable with the offense.
Defensive line (68.0)
The Idaho coaching staff wants to rotate 10 defensive linemen throughout a game this season, and they have the bodies to do it.
The Vandals just need to make sure they stay healthy so they can execute this plan for most of the year.
Idaho’s defensive line has seen the most improvement against the run, with defensive tackles Jahkari Larmond and Ben Bertram leading the bunch.
Against the pass, no one has emerged as the Vandals’ best pass rusher. But if they are able to execute their by-committee approach, it might not matter.
Running backs (72.0)
Idaho will potentially carry three running backs on its travel roster, with sophomore Anthony Woods and senior Nick Romano getting the clear nod.
Woods has been a different runner throughout camp. He’s added 10 pounds of muscle and has been running through tacklers while remaining shifty.
Romano has had a resurgence this offseason and has earned his spot as the Vandals’ No. 2 back, with Eck and company liking what he brings in the receiving game.
The third running back spot is a battle between freshman Carlos Matheney and Northern Arizona transfer George Robinson.
Linebackers (76.0)
Idaho’s linebacker corps was a big question mark heading into the season, but all throughout camp, it’s been one of its most consistent groups.
Mathias Bertram and Tre Thomas have slid into their roles as leaders seamlessly, with Bertram being named captain.
The starting weakside linebacker spot is currently occupied by redshirt freshman Dylan Layne. Layne hasn’t looked out of place with the starters, despite his youth. He spends extended time in the film room, and because of that, he finds himself in the right spot more often than not.
Other underclassmen have also made a name for themselves quickly, such as Xe’ree Alexander and Jaxton Eck.
Quarterbacks (84.0)
Not much else needs to be said about preseason All-Big Sky quarterback Gevani McCoy heading into the season.
The defending Jerry Rice Award winner has looked the part heading into Year 2 of Schleusner’s offense.
McCoy is the unquestioned starter this season, but backup quarterback Jack Layne has also looked impressive.
Layne will be a more than capable backup to McCoy this season.
Defensive backs (88.0)
The back end of the Vandals’ defense looks to be just as greedy as it was last year, which makes sense since it is returning a bulk of that group.
Juniors Marcus Harris, Murvin Kenion, Tommy McCormick and redshirt freshman Ormanie Arnold accounted for 14 of Idaho’s 22 turnovers last year.
Some youngsters have also flashed throughout camp, including freshman Hayden John, who had a tackle for loss and interception during the Vandals’ Aug. 12 scrimmage.
Wide receivers (90.0)
Idaho has probably the best wideout pairing in the Football Championship Division, with Stats Perform Preseason All-American Hayden Hatten and preseason All-Big Sky receiver Jermaine Jackson.
The Vandals even have a former Hero Sports All-American sophomore team member in Terez Traynor.
Underneath the trio, Idaho has a pair of serviceable receivers in redshirt freshman Jordan Dwyer and junior Michael Graves, who combined for 336 receiving yards last season.
The biggest hurdle for this group will be staying healthy, as both Dwyer and Graves were absent during Idaho’s last scrimmage.
RATINGS
(Out of 10)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Experience—10
Depth—9
Health—10
Talent—10
Accolades—7
Overall—44
DEFENSIVE LINE
Experience—6
Depth—9
Health—6
Talent—7
Accolades—6
Overall—34
LINEBACKERS
Experience—7
Depth—9
Health—9
Talent—8
Accolades—5
Overall—38
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE LINE
Experience—6
Depth—6
Health—6
Talent—7
Accolades—6
Overall—31
QUARTERBACKS
Experience—7
Depth—10
Health—10
Talent—9
Accolades—6
Overall—42
RUNNING BACKS
Experience—7
Depth—6
Health—10
Talent—7
Accolades—6
Overall—36
TIGHT ENDS
Experience—8
Depth—6
Health—7
Talent—7
Accolades—5
Overall—33
WIDE RECEIVERS
Experience—10
Depth—10
Health—6
Talent—10
Accolades—9
Overall—45
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.