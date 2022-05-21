The night before, it was the pitching that carried the Washington State baseball team. This time, it was hitting.
Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake hit a grand slam as the Cougars tallied five fifth-inning runs en route to a 10-6 victory against Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“We had really quality and competitive at-bats, and did it (Nos.) 1-9,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “The guys played a really good game of baseball today.”
Junior Jacob McKeon continued his recent torrid stretch by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Cougars (26-26, 11-18), who are 17-9 since a 10-game losing streak. Junior shorstop Kodie Kolden went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Senior first baseman Jack Smith was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Will Rogers went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the Sun Devils (25-29, 13-16). Sean McLain went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Ryan Campos went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Nate Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (5-5) allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs, all earned, in the first five innings to pick up the win. He struck out seven. Sophomore right-hander Caden Kaelber allowed two hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings to earn his seventh save of the season.
Adam Tulloch (2-4) was tagged with the loss. He allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs, all earned, in four innings of work. He struck out five.
WSU broke out on top 2-0 in the second as freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline and Kolden each produced one-out RBI singles.
Arizona State scored four times in the next three innings to take a 4-2 lead. Rogers’ one-out sacrifice fly in the third trimmed the WSU advantage to one. Joe Lampe’s two-out single in the fourth tied it, then Rogers hit his 10th homer of the season in the fifth, a one-out, two-run shot to right.
Then in the bottom of the inning, Smith and McKeon led off with singles. Matthews was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Van De Brake, who on the eighth pitch in the at-bat laced a shot over the wall in left for his fourth homer of the season to make it 6-4.
Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell followed with a triple and an out later, freshman catcher Will Cresswell brought him on a sacrifice fly for a three-run edge.
The Sun Devils countered with two in the top of the sixth to make it 7-6 as McLain singled home a run and Campos grounded out for an RBI.
The Cougars produced a run in the bottom half as Matthews had a one-out RBI single to left.
WSU got two more in the eighth as McKeon and Matthews each produced one-out run-scoring hits.
The Cougars close out the season at noon today with the finale of the three-game series and a chance to finish above .500.
Arizona St. 001 122 000—6 12 1
Washington St. 020 051 02x—10 14 1
Tulloch, Bodlovich (5), Osman (6), Pivaroff (6), Peery (8) and Campos; McMillan, Hawkins (6), Kaelber (6) and Cresswell. W—McMillan. L—Tulloch. S—Kaelber.