ARLINGTON, Texas — Jon Gray threw another gem for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, who are in pretty good shape even when their offense doesn’t have one of those breakout games that have become so common.

Gray pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start, outpitching Luis Castillo as the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Friday night in a game that took only 2 hours, 5 minutes.

“Things are moving faster, you’re in and out,” Gray said. “You’re not waiting a lot. I feel like it’s really like a race to the finish, like a sprint. But it’s a lot of fun.”

