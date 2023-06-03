Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, reaches down to tag out Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez (35), who was trying to stretch a single into a double during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez, left, talks with starting pitcher Luis Castillo after Castillo gave up his first hit of the night, a single to Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager reaches for the throw as Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien advances to third on a single by Corey Seager during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, reaches down to tag out Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez (35), who was trying to stretch a single into a double during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager connects for a single off Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez, left, talks with starting pitcher Luis Castillo after Castillo gave up his first hit of the night, a single to Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Texas Rangers' Jon Gray, left, is doused by Martin Perez, right, after their baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager reaches for the throw as Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien advances to third on a single by Corey Seager during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AP Tony Gutierrez
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jon Gray threw another gem for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, who are in pretty good shape even when their offense doesn’t have one of those breakout games that have become so common.
Gray pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start, outpitching Luis Castillo as the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Friday night in a game that took only 2 hours, 5 minutes.
“Things are moving faster, you’re in and out,” Gray said. “You’re not waiting a lot. I feel like it’s really like a race to the finish, like a sprint. But it’s a lot of fun.”