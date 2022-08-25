Fresh off a productive offseason during which she signed a four-year extension to her contract with Washington State, coach Jen Greeny is ready to guide the Cougar volleyball team through its first tournament action of the fall season this weekend at the BYU Invitational in Provo, Utah.

The Cougs, who finished last year with a 20-12 record after losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament, will face Duke in their opening match at BYU at 9 a.m. Friday. They play a second match that day at 4 p.m. against Rider, then challenge host No. 10 Brigham Young at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“The opening match especially, we’ll probably focus on ourselves a little bit more, and hopefully make some in-match adjustments if needed,” Greeny said.

