Pullman’s Lauren Greeny continued her standout season with a 1-over-par 73 to win medalist honors at the third Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Palouse Ridge Golf Club late Tuesday.
The Greyhounds placed first among all teams with a 360.
Team scores — Pullman 360, Shadle Park 435, Clarkston 450, West Valley 467, East Valley 469, Othello 473.
Medalist — Lauren Greeny (Pullman) 73.
Other Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 92, Matiline Rink 97, Allison Lenssen 98.
Clarkston individuals — Teirney McKarcher 103, Eloise Teasleyh 104, Sammy Hudgins 118, Ava Mendoza 125.
Barett leads Moscow
POST FALLS — Mia Barett paced Moscow with a 106 at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course.
The Bears placed seventh with a 462. Coeur d’Alene won with a 376.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 376, Sandpoint 379, Lake City 393, Lewiston 395, Post Falls 432, Lakeland 456, Moscow 462.
Medalist — Jojo Dodge (Lake City) 85.
Moscow individuals — Mia Barett 106, Myah Parsons 107, Marissa Lewis 123, Hannah Gregory 126.
SOFTBALLWest Valley 8-2, Pullman 2-0
SPOKANE — Pullman fell 8-2 and 2-0 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader to West Valley.
Hailey Talbot compiled 15 strikeouts in the two games and hit a double in Game 1, but the Eagles shut down the Greyhounds from the mound, allowing just six hits.
GAME 1
Pullman 010 100 0—2 2 3
West Valley 002 024 0—8 11 1
Hailey Talbot, Kinsey Kallaher (5) amd Keleigh Myers. H. Penniman, R. Homer (5) and J. Huntley.
Pullman hits — Talbot (2B), Kallaher.
West Valley hits — I. Carter, K. Stevens, R. Homer 2, A. Wilson (2B), H. Penniman 2, J. Huntley, S. Vasquez 2, K. Ingram.
GAME 2
West Valley 000 110 0—2 4 2
Pullman 000 000 0—0 5 3
R. Homer, H. Penniman (5) and J. Huntley. Talbot, Kallaher (7) and Myers.
West Valley hits — A. Wilson 2, R. Homer, H. Penniman.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 2, Meghan McSweetney 2 (2B), Talbot.
BASEBALL
Grangeville 11, Genesee 1
GRANGEVILLE — Dane Lindsley provided a two-run homer in the third inning, as well as a walk-off single in the fifth, finishing with four RBI as Grangeville beat Genesee in a nonleague game, improving to 18-5.
Grangeville’s senior pitching trio of Blake Schoo, Thomas Reynolds and Reese Wimer combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound and allowed just one run on their senior day.
Genesee 000 10—1 1 2
Grangeville 022 61—11 10 0
Michalak, Sharnhorst (4) and Guinard. Schoo, Reynolds (3), Wimer (5) and Ebert.
Genesee hits — Krick.
Grangeville hits — Reynolds (2B), Garmon 2 (2 2B), D. Lindsley 2 (HR), Wimer 2, J. Lindsley (2B), Frei (2B), Lefebvre.
BOYS’ GOLFBrown paces Bears at event
POST FALLS — Bryden Brown led Moscow at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course.
The Bears only had three players, so it didn’t qualify for a team score. Coeur d’Alene won the event with a 319.
Brown shot a 3-over-par 75.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 319, Post Falls 331, Lewiston 345, Sandpoint 352, Lakeland 357, Lake City 360.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 77, Jack Seibly 78, Justin Saldvick 95, Dylan Braden 95.
Moscow individuals — Bryden Brown 75, Ben Mack 87, Taylor Strong 100.
Pullman fourth at GSL meet
PULLMAN — Ian Snell had an 11-over-par 83 to lead all area players as Pullman finished fourth in the third Class 2A Greater Spokane League event that took place late Tuesday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
The Greyhounds finished fourth as a team with a 374. Shadle Park won the event with a 321.
Team scores — Shadle Park 321, Othello 341, North Central 361, Pullman 374, Clarkston 392, East Valley 462.
Medalist — Austin Trout (Shadle Park) 75.
Pullman individuals — Ian Snell 83, Dylan Komp 84, Karson Weiser 101, Elliot Lee 106, Rawley Larkin 109, Adam Blehm 127.
Clarkston individuals — Memphis Broemeling 85, Caleb Daniel 100, Cole Morsheck 101, Jesse Baird 106, Killian Snyder 114, Deion Thornton 124.
FOOTBALL
Seven from area named first-team All-GSL
SPOKANE — Five players from Pullman made the first team as the Greater Spokane League released its all-league football teams recently. Also, Pullman senior Mason Emerson was named All Purpose MVP.
Pullman senior Hyatt Utzman was a first-team pick at receiver, senior Carson Coulter was the first-team quarterback and junior Jaxon Patrick was the first-team kicker.
Greyhounds senior Zach Farnsworth was a first-team selection at linebacker, and senior Ryan Bickelhaupt was a first-team pick at defensive back.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
OL — Jared Anselmo, West Valley; Brandon Kudsk, Othello; Chris Vasquez, Othello; Dallas Gohl, West Valley. RB — Logan Doyle, Shadle Park; Eddie Berglund, Clarkston. WR — Hyatt Utzman, Pullman; Diezel Wilkinson, East Valley; Treden Davis-Reed, West Valley. QB — Carson Coulter, Pullman. K — Jaxon Patrick, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Makias Williams-Curtis, East Valley; Dawson Packwood, Clarkston, Julian Alegria, Othello; Jacob Geiger, West Valley. LB — Danny Rupp, Rogers; Zach Farnsworth, Pullman; Chase Steubing, West Valley; Mario Sanchez, Othello; Tryson Town, Shadle Park. DB — Kyle Gipson, West Valley; Caden Katsel, East Valley; Ryan Bickelhaupt, Pullman; Jesse Atwood, Rogers. P — Kamron Holley, West Valley.
Offensive MVP — Malachi Clark, West Valley
Defensive MVP — Tanner Cassell, West Valley.
All Purpose MVP — Mason Emerson, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Craig Whitney, West Valley.
LOCALS ON SECOND TEAM
Offense
OL — Gabe Westensee, Pullman.
Defense
DB — Tanner Barbour, Pullman.
LOCALS ON HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
OL — Nick Robison, Pullman; Tanner Richartz, Pullman.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU places 11th at Pac-12 meet
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Senior Nicklaus Chiam finished in the top 25 as Washington State took 11th in the Pac-12 championship meet at Mayacama Golf Club.
The Cougars shot a 1,465 to finish well behind meet champion Arizona, which shot a 1,399.
Chiam had a final round 4-over-par 76 to finish the four-round event at 2-under 286, tying for 25th place.
Arizona’s Brad Reeves and Stanford’s Henry Shimp each had a 16-under 272, with Reeves winning on the second playoff hole.