AREA ROUNDUP

Former Pullman High School standout Lauren Greeny finished with a 3-over-par 75 and outdistanced the rest of the field to win the girls 16-18-year-old title Tuesday at the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

Greeny, who will play for Montana State in the fall, won the event with a two-round score of 3-over 147, taking the crown by 14 shots over Pinehurst, Idaho’s Braylyn Bayer and Spokane’s Spencer Cerenzia.

