Former Pullman High School standout Lauren Greeny finished with a 3-over-par 75 and outdistanced the rest of the field to win the girls 16-18-year-old title Tuesday at the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Greeny, who will play for Montana State in the fall, won the event with a two-round score of 3-over 147, taking the crown by 14 shots over Pinehurst, Idaho’s Braylyn Bayer and Spokane’s Spencer Cerenzia.
Greeny will move on to play in the WJGA state championship, which takes place Aug. 2-4 in Blaine, Wash.
In her second round, she carded an eagle on the par-5 No. 9, three birdies, four bogeys and an other.
Braylyn Bayer, Cerenzia and Avery Bayer also all qualified to the state event in the division.
Pullman junior-to-be Ryliann Bednar finished in seventh with a two-round total of 37-over 181.
Also qualifying for the state tournament is Pullman sophomore-to-be Parker Legried. He tied for fourth in the boys 14-15-year-old division with a 9-over 153. In his second round, Legried had the second-best score of the day with a 2-over 74. He finished 11 shots behind winner Cameron Kuchar, of Harrison, Idaho.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Trae Frederickson had a second-round 90 and finished in 14th place at 34-over 178.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU to host four meets this year
The Washington State swimming program will host four meets this year, it was announced.
The Cougars will open the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 7-8 at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Fresno, Calif., then host California (Oct. 15) and Stanford (Oct. 28) along with a nonconference meet Oct. 29 against Northern Colorado. WSU also will compete in the U.S. Open from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C., before taking the winter off and resuming in mid-January with three consecutive Pac-12 dual meets. The team’s final home meet takes place Feb. 3 against Idaho.
Oct. 7-8 — Chick-Fil-A Invitational; 15 — California, 10 a.m.*; 28 — Stanford, 5 p.m. *; 29 — Northern Colorado, 10 a.m.; Nov. 17-19 — Art Adamson Invitational; 30-Dec. 3 — U.S. Open; Jan. 13 — at Arizona*/Northern Arizona; 14 — at Arizona State*; 20 — at Utah, 4 p.m.*; Feb. 3 — Idaho, 5 p.m.; 22-25 — Pac-12 championship; 26 — Pac-12 last chance; March 9-11 — CSCAA National Invitational; 15-18 — NCAA championships