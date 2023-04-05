AREA ROUNDUP
OTHELLO — The Pullman baseball team split a nonleague doubleheader against host Othello on Tuesday, winning 4-3 before falling 9-6 in the nightcap.
Joey Hecker got the win on the mound in the first game. He notched four strikeouts while walking four, while Brendan Doumit notched a double for the Greyhounds (3-4) at bat.
During the second game, Bryson Hathaway notched two hits with a double. Othello (2-3) pulled ahead with back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth.
The three Greyhound pitchers allowed nine runs on eight hits in Game 2. They struck out two and walked seven.
GAME 1
Pullman 010 030 0—4 5 1
Othello 210 000 0—3 4 1
Joey Hecker, Max McCloy (7), and Kris Schroeder. Quade Gonzalez, Xzyan Martinez (6) and Eliez Gutierrez. W — Hecker. L — Gonzalez.
Pullman hits — Brendan Doumit (2B), Hecker, Caleb Northcroft, Peyton Townsend, Isaac Pagels.
Othello hits — Sonny Salazar (HR), Gonzalez (2B), Jordan Montemayor, Rjay Garza.
GAME 2
Pullman 003 300 0—6 5 1
Othello 014 400 x—9 8 2
Cade Hill, McCloy (4), Townsend (5) and Schroeder. Kal-El Ozuna, Martinez (7) and Gonzalez. W — Ozuna. L — Hill.
Pullman hits — Bryson Hathaway 2 (2B), Hill 2, Doumit.
Othello hits — Gonzalez 2 (HR, 2B), Martinez 2 (2B), Garza (3B), Montemayor, Salazar, Gonzalez.
Lewiston 5-10, Moscow 0-1
LEWISTON — The Bengals dominated the visiting Bears, taking both halves of a nonleague baseball doubleheader.
Lewiston (6-4) blanked Moscow (2-6) in the matinee, allowing only six hits. Carson Kolb earned the win for the Bengals while Butch Kiblen absorbed the loss for the Bears. Brice Bensching and Chris Ricard each led Lewiston with a double apiece while Cody Isakson led Moscow with two hits.
In the nightcap, the Bengals let up one hit to the Bears, while they put up 10. Levi Anderson absorbed the loss for Moscow while Toby Elliott earned the win for Lewiston, pitching a complete game.
“The pitching was excellent,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “Both starters found the zone and we played great defense all day long.”
Anderson also led the Bears in Game 2 with a double, and the Bengals were led by Kyson Barden — whose lone hit was a home run.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 000 0—0 6 1
Lewiston 310 010 x—5 4 0
Butch Kiblen. Cody Isakson (5) and Wyatt Hartig; Carson Kolb, Lance Bambaciagno (6) and T Granlund. W—Kolb; L—Kiblen.
Moscow hits — Isakson 2, Tyson Izzo (2B), Kiblen, Levi Anderson, JP Breese.
Lewiston hits — Brice Bensching (2B), Chris Ricard (2B), Kyson Daniel, Elliott Taylor.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 001 0— 1 5 2
Lewiston 030 115 x—10 6 0
Levi Anderson, Ethan McClaughlin (5) and Wyatt Hartig; Toby Elliott and Race Currin. W—Elliott; L—Anderson
Moscow hits — Anderson (2B), Cody Isakson, Mike Kiblen, Hartig, Jack Driskill.
Lewiston hits — Kyson Barden (HR), Jared Jelinek, Cody Ray, Brice Bensching, Kaden Daniel, Colby Weeks.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLColfax 19, Warden 0
The Bulldogs (8-0) continued their perfect season with a 19-0 win over the Cougars (6-1).
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACKBulldog boys, Pirate girls prevail at small-schoot meet
KAMIAH — Deary’s Gus Rickert (1,600) and Laithan Proctor (300 hurdles) each won an event to lead the Mustangs to a fourth-place team finish in a small-school meet at Kamiah.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Grangeville 178; 2. Kamiah 156; 3. Prairie 149; 4. Deary 47; 5. Clearwater Valley 27; 6. Kootenai 20; 7. Highland 19; 8. Salmon River 2.
100 — 1. Gabe Kantner, Grangeville, 12.07; 2. Noah Geis, Prairie, 12.26; 3. Marcus Langner, Highland, 12.69.
200 — 1. Ayden Arnett, Grangeville, 24.42; 2. Gabe Kantner, Grangeville, 25.15; 3. Matthew Wemhoff, Prairie, 25.84.
400 — 1. Gus Rickert, Deary, 56.36; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 56.42; 3. Everett Oatman, Kamiah, 56.82.
800 — 1. Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 2:10.88; 2. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 2:13.06; 3. Simeon Sanchez, Grangeville, 2:17.44.
1,600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 5:06.43; 2. Simeon Sanchez, Grangeville, 5:13.48; 3. AJ Rose, Grangeville, 5:16.59.
3,200 — 1. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 11:31.61; 2. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 12:28.13; 3. Finn O’Donnell, Kamiah, 13:16.39.
110 hurdles — 1. William Millage, Kamiah, 20.47; 2. Briggs Rambo, Prairie, 22.00; 3. Dylan Forsmann, Prairie, 24.56.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Deary, 45.77; 2. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 46.33; 3. David Kludt, Kamiah, 46.51.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Noah Geis, Shane Hanson, Trenton Lorenz), 47.78; 2. Grangeville A, 48.52; 3. Grangeville B, 51.18.
800 relay — 1. Deary (Dallen Stapleton, Laithan Proctor, Wyatt Vincent, Gus Rickert), 1:40.07; 2. Prairie, 1:40.62; 3. Kamiah, 1:44.28.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Ben Secrest, Trenton Lorentz, Noah Geis), 3:46.61; 2. Grangeville A, 4:00.87; 3. Grangeville B, 4:05.12.
1,600 medley relay — 1. Prairie (Jackson Enneking, Cole Duclos, Bennie Elven, Caden Armbrust), 4:23.41; 2. Grangeville, 4:24.51; 3. Kamiah, 4:40.28.
Shot put — 1. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 43-03; 2. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 41-04; 3. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 41-01.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 154-06; 2. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 125-05; 3. Lee Forsmann, Prairie, 125-03.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kamiah, 5-08; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 5-06; 3. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 5-04.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 10-00; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kamiah, 9-06; 3. Gavin Schoening, Kamiah, 9-00.
Long jump — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 18-09; 2. TJ Fetters, Highland, 16-03.50; 3. Cyrus Hershey, Kamiah, 15-05.50.
Triple jump — 1. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 36-00; 2. Everett Oatman, Kamiah, 35-08; 3. David Kludt, Kamiah, 34-09.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 216; 2. Kamiah 162; 3. Grangeville 74; 4. Highland 45; 5. Deary 38; 6. Clearwater Valley 22; 7. Kootenai 13.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 13.08; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 13.26; 3. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 14.25.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 26.88; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 26.98; 3. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 28.28.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 1:00.20; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 1:01.35; 3. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 1:04.23.
800 — 1. FrankiLynn Galloway, Grangeville, 2:56.01; 2. Tara Schlader, Prairie, 3:00.15; 3. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 3:04.22.
1,600 — 1. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 6:42.00; 2. FrankiLynn Galloway, Grangeville, 6:53.35; 3. Kylie Rasmussen, Grangeville, 7:11.70.
3,200 — 1. Kelsee Hunt, Kamiah, 16:50.70; 2. Zuriel O’Donnell, Kamiah, 17:13.19; 3. Claire Cook, Kootenai, 19:12.71.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 17.44; 2. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 18.77; 3. Lucy Guhin, Grangeville, 20.08.
300 hurdles — 1. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 55.25; 2. Emree Beeson, Grangeville, 58.54; 3. Callie Remacle, Prairie, 1:01.51.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder), 55.56; 2. Kamiah, 1:01.07; 3. Highland, 1:01.79.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff), 1:53.25; 2. Kamiah, 2:00.28; 3. Prairire B 2:03.62.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairire (Breanne Schwartz, Lacey Schwartz, Lexi Schumacher, Avery Riener), 4:50.79; 2. Grangeville, 5:10.56; 3. Kamiah, 5:39.27.
1,600 medley relay — 1. Prairie (Aubree Rehder, Avery Riener, Lexi Schumacher, Sierra Oliver), 2:09.72; 2. Grangeville, 2:14.16; 3. Kamiah, 2:34.79.
Shot put — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 29-02.75; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 28-06.00; 3. Elizabeth Severns, Prairie, 27-08.25.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 112-08; 2. Sarah Lustig, Prairie, 83-08; 3. Elizabeth Severns, Prairie, 82-06.
High jump — 1. Sydney Sears, Prairie, 5-00.00; 2. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-10.00; 3. Callie Remacle, Prairie, 4-06.00.
Pole vault — T1. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 7-06.00; T1. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 7-06.00; 3. Alexa Wilkins, Kamiah, 6-06.00.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Sears, Prairie, 14-00.50; T2. Julia Rehder, Prairie, 14-00.00; T2. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 14-00.00.
Triple jump — 1. Avery Riener, Prairire, 27-11.50; 2. Emma Krogh, Kamiah, 27-09.50; 3. Reese Loewen, Kamiah, 27-08.50.
COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho takes first place at Redhawk Invitational
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Idaho men’s golf team took first place amongst a field of 17 at the Redhawk Invitational on Tuesday.
The Vandals finished with a score of 853 for a 1-over — an 11-stroke advantage over second-placers Seattle U and Oregon State.
Senior Colt Sherrell was the highest placer for Idaho, finishing with an overall score of 209 - good for a 4-under.
Junior Jose Suryadinata finished third with a score of 210 - good for a score of 3-under.
It was Idaho’s first first-place finish of the spring, and the first since Sept. 26 at the Derek Dolenc Invitational.
Idaho women finish 15th at Cowgirl Classic
MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team finished 15th out of 20 at the Cowgirl Classic at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club on Tuesday with an overall score of 941- good for 25-over.
Idaho’s highest placer was senior Vicky Tsai - who finished tied for 33rd with an overall score of 230 — good for 14-over.