AREA ROUNDUP

OTHELLO — The Pullman baseball team split a nonleague doubleheader against host Othello on Tuesday, winning 4-3 before falling 9-6 in the nightcap.

Joey Hecker got the win on the mound in the first game. He notched four strikeouts while walking four, while Brendan Doumit notched a double for the Greyhounds (3-4) at bat.

