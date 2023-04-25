AREA ROUNDUP

The Pullman Greyhounds boys golf team took first place in the 2A Greater Spokane League golf meet at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman on Monday.

The Pullman boys finshed atop the field with an overall score of 306, good for an 18-over par, while the Clarkston boys finished fourth with an overall score of 409, a 121-over par score.