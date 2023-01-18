Fans of each school had something to celebrate and something to lament at the end of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League basketball doubleheader between the Pullman Greyhounds and the host Clarkston Bantams on Tuesday.

The unbeaten Pullman boys handled the Bantams 83-54 to get things started, then the Clarkston girls pleased the home crowd with a 61-32 rout of the Greyhounds.

Hounds turn up heat; Bantams can’t crow

