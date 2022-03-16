SPOKANE — Facing an experienced foe on the road, the Pullman Greyhounds absorbed their first boys soccer defeat of the season by a score of 3-0 to North Central of Spokane.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell said the result “looks a little worse on paper,” and that the Hounds (2-1) were “in it until the penalty kick” by North Central’s Ben Hippauf in the 58th minute that created a 2-0 gap.
“For us our strength is possessing, and they were better than us at possessing today,” Winchell said.
A header by 6-foot-6 North Central transfer student Sergiu Taran in the final minute established the final scoreline.
“We need to play that nonleague match where we’re sort of outmatched and try to solve it,” Winchell said. “That’s good, just in the course of the season to be tested and pushed. It’s disappointing to lose, but in the grand scheme, I don’t know that losing is a positive, but playing good teams that push you and expose you is a positive.”
North Central 1 2—3
Pullman 0 0—0
Bryce Anderson (Brandon Huynh), 11th
North Central — Ben Hippauf, PK, 58th
North Central — Sergiu Taran (Nafea Nafea), 80th
Shots — Pullman 5, North Central 10. Saves — Tom Cole 6, North Central: Jason Kruse 2.
PREP BASEBALL
Tiger-Trojan showdown postponed
KENDRICK — Tuesday’s scheduled Whitepine League baseball matchup between Troy and Kendrick was postponed because of rain. The game, which would have been the first of the season for the Trojans and second for the Tigers, will be made up on a date to-be-determined.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Doubleheader rescheuled
CLARKSTON — Colfax softball’s March 15 road trip to face Clarkston in a doubleheader has been rescheduled.
The Bulldogs will now face the Bantams on April 5 at 4 p.m. in a single-game affair.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Four to compete in Washington senior game
SHORELINE, Wash. — Four girls basketball players from the area will compete in the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Assocation Class 1B vs. Class 2B senior game Saturday at King’s High School.
The players were nominated and voted on by the state’s coaches.
Representing Class 1B are Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen and Maci Brantner, along with Colton’s Lola Baerlocher. Representing Class 2B is Asher Cai of Colfax.
The game will take place at 2 p.m. The Class 1A vs. Class 2A girls contest starts at 4 p.m., and the Class 3A vs. Class 4A game tips off at 6 p.m.
Player of the year and coach of the year awards for each classification will be presented during halftime of that classification’s game. Ms. Basketball 2022 and the state coach of the year will be presented at halftime of the Class 3A vs. Class 4A game.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU adds another transfer
Washington State’s soccer coaching staff announced the signing of former San Jose State player Jaiden McClellan out of the transfer portal.
McClellan was a two-year starter in the midfield for the Spartans, appearing in 27 matches overall. She has a total of two goals and one assist in her career.
“We are really excited to welcome Jaiden to the Coug soccer family,” coach Todd Shulenberger said in a news release. “Jaiden has a huge upside and will bring versatility along with her play making and the ability to keep possession when she is on the ball.”
McClellan is the fourth player the Cougars have signed out of the portal. She joins Brianna McReynolds (Oregon State), Lindsey Turner (UC Riverside) and Telly Vunipola (Syracuse).