PULLMAN — Playing its first game back after a week-long school-wide COVID-19 hiatus from sports, the Pullman Greyhound boys basketball team shot 16-for-19 from 2-point range and got double-digit scoring contributions from four players Thursday for a 62-46 Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Clarkston.
Pullman (11-1, 2-0) started strong with a 21-9 opening quarter and led 35-20 at halftime. Clarkston (7-5, 2-2) competed in the second half, but was unable to cut the gap.
Grayson Hunt (14 points), Jaedyn Brown (13), Thomas Cole (10) and Tanner Barbour (10) were Pullman’s four offensive leaders. Payton Rodgers came close to making a fifth double-digit Greyhound scorer as he finished with nine points.
“It’s very impressive to get that against a team that’s good defensively,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They’re well-coached and that’s very good when you go play a Clarkston team. ... I thought our kids executed very well. When we got in foul trouble, I thought our bench played extremely well tonight.”
CLARKSTON (7-5, 2-2)
Xavier Santana 7 8-9 25, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 3, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Robby Reagan 0 0-0 0, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 0 4-7 4, Conrad Dudley 3 2-2 8, Austin Steinwand 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 14-18 46.
PULLMAN (11-1, 2-0)
Grayson Hunt 6 2-2 14, Payton Rogers 3 2-2 9, Tanner Barbour 4 1-2 10, Riley Pettitt 1 2-3 4, Thomas Cole 3 3-4 10, Jaedyn Brown 3 5-6 13, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-15 62.
Clarkston 9 11 17 9—46
Pullman 21 14 17 10—62
3-point goals — Santana 3, Steinwwand 2, Tallbull, Steinwand, Brown 2, Cole 2, Rodgers, Barbour.
Potlatch 59, Logos 43
MOSCOW — Potlatch coach Ryan Ball labled his team’s win against Logos as its “best game of the season.”
The Loggers (7-4, 4-3) sprung out to a 35-22 halftime lead courtesy of a 23-point second quarter.
Tyler Howard’s defense limited Logos sharpshooter Will Casebolt to 1-for-9 shooting from the 3-point line. Howard paced the Loggers with 19 points, Dominic Brown added 18 and Jaxson Vowels had 14.
Despite the 3-point woes, Casebolt led the Knights (7-3, 5-3) with 14 points, while Roman Nuttbrock added 11.
POTLATCH (7-4, 4-3)
Dominic Brown 7 0-0 18, Jack Clark 1 4-5 6, Jaxon Vowels 5 4-6 14, Tyler Howard 9 1-3 19, Patrick McManus 0 1-2 1, Sam Barnes 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-18 59.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-3, 5-3)
Jack Driskill 0 2-2 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 6 1-3 14, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 3, Roman Nuttbrock 4 0-0 11, Ben Druffel 5 1-1 11, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 43.
Potlatch 12 23 14 10—59
Logos 13 9 12 9—43
3-point goals — Brown 4, Nuttbrock 3, Wilson, Casebolt.
JV — Potlatch 41 Logos 35
Genesee 53, Troy 44
TROY — In their first game back from a shutdown because of COVID-19 protocals, the Bulldogs got three scorers in double digits and topped the Trojans in Whitepine League Division I play.
Derek Burt had a double-double for Genesee (4-6, 2-6) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, with work around the hoop that “definitely picked us up a few times when we were going stagnant,” according to coach Travis Grieser. Teammate Jack Johnson scored 14 points, and Teak Wareham added 11.
Eli Stoner (13 points) and Kaiden Strunk (12) led the way for Troy (2-9, 0-7).
GENESEE (4-6, 2-6)
Teak Wareham 5 1-2 11, Cameron Meyer 2 2-2 8, Jackson Zenner 1 1-2 3, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 2 0-2 5, Jack Johnson 5 4-6 14, Derek Burt 5 2-4 12. Totals 20 10-18 53.
TROY (2-9, 0-7)
Eli Stoner 4 5-6 13, Joseph Bendel 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 5 0-0 12, Noah Johnson 0 1-3 1, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-1 2, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 1 3-4 5, Dominic Holden 4 2-2 11. Totals 15 11-16 44.
Genesee 15 11 13 14—53
Troy 8 9 15 12—44
3-point goals — Meyer 2, Krick, Strunk 2, Holden.
JV — Troy 40, Genesee 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 12
TEKOA, Wash. — The Vikings pitched a shutout in the third quarter, but by then they already had a 38-point lead on the Timberwolves in rolling to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game late Wednesday.
Kenzi Pedersen paced Garfield-Palouse (10-3, 5-0) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Madi Cloninger added 12 points for the Vikings, who forced 25 turnovers while committing just three.
Carrie Sanchez and Emily Kramer each finished with five points for Tekoa-Rosalia (1-9, 0-5)
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-3, 5-0)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 7, Madi Cloninger 4 0-1 12, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 2 2-2 6, Maci Brantner 3 0-0 6, Kenzi Pedersen 8 4-4 20, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-7 56.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-9, 0-5)
Emily Kramer 2 1-2 5, Carrie Sanchez 1 3-3 5, McClain 1 0-2 2, Fournier 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Shelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-7 12.
Garfield-Palouse 18 24 12 2—56
Tekoa-Rosalia 4 2 0 6—12
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Cook, Blomgren.
Clarkston 57, Pullman 33
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds were competitive in the second half, but never closed the early gap created by Clarkston in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League defeat.
Audrey Pitzer led scoring for the Greyhounds (2-10, 1-1) with eight points. Kendall Wallace had a game-high 22 points for Clarkston (8-4, 2-1), which blitzed to a 19-6 lead in the opening quarter and was up 33-11 at halftime.
CLARKSTON (8-4, 2-1)
Erika Pickett 0 1-4 1, Maggie Ogden 2 2-2 6, Alyssa Whittle 2 2-2 6, Avah Griner 2 2-2 6, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 8 3-3 22, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 2 0-0 5, Lexi Villavicencio 4 3-3 11, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-18 57.
PULLMAN (2-10, 1-1)
Meg Limburg 2 3-4 7, Elise McDougle 2 1-2 5, Audrey Pitzer 4 0-0 8, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 3 1-2 7, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-8 33.
Clarkston 19 14 11 13—57
Pullman 6 5 12 10—33
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Teasley.
JV — Clarkston 30, Pullman 27
Potlatch-Grangeville canceled
The scheduled nonleague girls basketball game between Potlatch and Grangeville was canceled for reasons unknown at press time.
Kendrick-Timberline games postponed
The scheduled boys and girls Whitepine League Division II basketball games between Kendrick and Timberline of Weippe were postponed for reasons unconfirmed at press time.
Plans have been set for a makeup date of Jan. 29, with the girls to play at noon and boys at 1:30 p.m.
Deary-St. John Bosco games postponed
The scheduled boys and girls Whitepine League Division II basketball contests between Deary and St. John Bosco of Cottonwood were postponed for reasons unconfirmed at press time.
Makeup games are set for Jan. 31.