Area Roundup
Hanna Gecas of Pullman was named Most Valuable Player while teammate Margot Keane and Clarkston’s Maggie Ogden also made the first unit Monday as the 2A Greater Spokane League announced its volleyball all-star selections.
The second team included Clarkston’s Alyssa Sangster and Avah Griner and Pullman’s Addie Hawes.
Getting honorable mention were Amya Dahl and Katie Kaufman of Clarkston and Mia Ohki of Pullman.
First team
L — Hannah Gecas, Pul. OH — Chloe Flerchinger, Shadle Park; Maggie Ogden, Clarkston; Margot Keane, Pullman; Stephanie Leach, North Central. MB — Kelsie Delp, North Central; Hope Harrington, East Valley.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLJehlarova earns awards
Washington State’s Magda Jehlarova was named Defensive Player of the Week in Pac-12 volleyball Monday after tallying 10 blocks in a win against Arizona.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore from the Czech Republic, the reigning national freshman of the year, finished the abbreviated season leading the Pac-12 in hitting percentage (.417) and solo blocks (17). She was fourth in the league in total blocks (71).