A second consecutive shutout victory against Rogers of Spokane, this one with a scoreline of 3-0, set up Pullman girls’ soccer for a chance at its first winning season since 2013.
The Greyhounds (5-5) pelted Rogers with 19 total on-goal attempts.
“There could have been more goals, but I liked especially the opening 50 minutes,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We played the ball really well and connected very well.”
Pullman plays its season finale tomorrow at 11 a.m. against East Valley of Spokane — an opponent the Hounds defeated in a tiebreaking shootout last month.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 2 1—3
Pullman — Abi Wadsworth, 20th
Pullman — Keely Franklin, PK, 37th
Pullman — Hannah James (Meghan McSweeney), 63rd
Shots — Rogers 3, Pullman 19.
Saves — Rogers: Lydia Hogan 14. Pullman: Lynnsey Biorn 1, Sehra Singh 1.
SOFTBALL
Gar-Pal 14-24, Sunnyside Christian 3-2
SUNNYSIDE — Kenzi Pedersen threw 10 strikeouts for Garfield-Palouse in Game 1 and hit a home run in Game 2 as the Vikings opened their season by routing Sunnyside Christian in both installments of a 1B Bi-County League doubleheader.
Pedersen totaled eight hits and 17 RBI on the day. Teammates Denni Fealy and Madison Cloninger each had five hits between the two games. The Vikings (2-0) prevailed by mercy rule in both contests.
“I’m pretty optimistic as to what this season holds for them,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said.
GAME 1
GAR-PAL 532 40—14 11 0
SUNNYSIDE 002 01— 3 1 7
Pedersen and Fealy. Andringa and Alseth.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson, Fealy 2, Pedersen 3 (2-2B), Cloninger, Richards, Collier.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Faber.
GAME 2
GAR-PAL 33(17) 0—24 18 2
SUNNYSIDE 011 0— 2 3 1
Cloninger and Fealy. Clapp, Candonoza (2), Alseth (3) and Evans
Gar-Pal hits — Olson 2 (2B), Fealy 3 (2B), Pedersen 5 (HR), Cloninger 4, Brantner 3, Lentz, Richards 2.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Candonoza, Evans, Andringa.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU keeps title hopes alive
The 15th-ranked Washington State volleyball team secured at least a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, and kept its hopes alive of earning a share of the conference title with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12 defeat of Arizona on Thursday at Bohler Gym.
WSU (11-3) outhit the Wildcats (9-11) .219 to .109, outblocked Arizona 14-5 and committed 13 fewer errors on the attack. The Cougars, missing standout outside hitter Pia Timmer, were led by three true freshmen with double-digit kills — Julianna Dalton (14), Argentina Ung (12) and Jasmine Martin (10).
Ung and Martin, usually reserves on the team, hit a combined .523.
Sophomore star middle blocker Magda Jehlarova posted 10 blocks, senior utility player Penny Tusa had nine kills and 15 digs, and sophomore setter Hannah Pukis had 40 assists and nine digs.
Wazzu scored six of the last seven points in the second set to come back from a 22-19 deficit, and tallied seven of the final nine points in the third.
Arizona was paced offensively by Jaelyn Hodge (14 kills) and Sofia Maldonado Diaz (12).
The teams meet again at noon Saturday in Bohler Gym for WSU’s regular-season finale.
FOOTBALL
Wazzu’s Hanson gains Hall of Fame status
Former Washington State placekicker Jason Hanson will be officially inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, it was announced Thursday.
A 1989 All-America honoree, Hanson kicked 63 successful field goals and converted 46 of 47 PAT attempts in his career with the Cougs.
Hanson, a second-round NFL draft pick in 1992, spent the entirety of his 21-year NFL career as a Detroit Lion, and broke multiple kicking and scoring records.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vandal runners recognized for academics
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The University of Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team awards.
The women’s team posted the highest combined grade-point average in the country at 3.872. The men came in with the eighth-best GPA nationally, at 3.646.