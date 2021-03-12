The Pullman girls’ soccer team scored in all three rounds of a shootout Thursday to register a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against East Valley, 3-2.
It was the first time the Greyhounds (2-2) had beaten the Knights since Oct. 9, 2012.
It’s certainly one coach Doug Winchell will take.
“I’m not going to shoo it away,” he said.
Vanna Chun, Hannah James and Elise French all scored in the shootout for Pullman, which trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Meghan McSweeney scored in the 54th minute to get the Greyhounds close, then Lindsey Lundgren got the equalizer with 15 minutes left in regulation.
Lynnsey Biorn had six saves for Pullman.
“To be down 2-0 and fight your way back, and convert some PKs, it’s a good feeling,” Winchell said. “It makes things a little easier going to practice and to do the work you’ve got to do.”
East Valley 2 0 0 0 0—2
Pullman 0 2 0 0 1—3
EV — Grace Edwards, 14th.
EV — Janis Oliver, 28th.
P — Meghan McSweeney, 54th.
P — Lindsey Lundgren, 65th.
Shootout
EV — ng, ng, ng. P — Vanna Chun, Hannah James, Elise French.
Shots: East Valley 14, Pullman 6. Saves: East Valley — Madison Gordon 3, Candace Meier Grolman 1. Pullman — Lynnsey Biorn 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Pullman stays unbeaten
Margot Keane notched 19 kills on .562 hitting as undefeated Pullman downed East Valley 25-8, 25-13, 25-5 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Addie Hawes racked up 33 assists for the Greyhounds (6-0), Hanna Gecas had 20 digs and Sophie Armstrong added six blocks.
Colton bows to Oakesdale
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Colton absorbed a three-set loss to Oakesdale. The scores were 25-10, 25-13, 25-19.
For the Wildcats, Maggie Meyer had five kills, Rylee Vining 13 assists, Josie Schultheis eight digs and Mary Pluid four blocks.
JV — Oakesdale tied Colton 25-16, 20-25.
SOFTBALL
Moscow-Potlatch canceled
A scheduled softball doubleheader here involving Potlatch and Moscow was canceled because the Loggers were missing multiple players to various school functions.
COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU soccer matches canceled
Because of coronavirus issues within the Washington State women’s soccer program, the Cougars’ matches against California today and Stanford on Sunday have been canceled. They will not be rescheduled.
LOCAL ANGLE
Franks, Lakeland claim G League title
The Lakeland Magic, who enjoy the services of former Washington State standout Robert Franks, routed the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 on Thursday in the NBA G League title game at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Franks, a starter at forward, had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, adding five rebounds and a block in 27 minutes.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder from Vancouver, Wash., played in 14 games for Lakeland this season, averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He posted a team-high 23 points in the Magic’s semifinal win against the Santa Cruz Warriors on March 5.
Franks played at Wazzu from 2015-19, appearing in 110 games and starting 56. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick as a senior, when he led the conference with 21.6 ppg.
He signed with the Orlando Magic in December after playing in 36 G League games in 2019-20 with the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm and Stockton (Calif.) Kings. Franks signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted in June 2019.