AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — On senior night Wednesday, the Pullman track team hosted a double dual 2A Greater Spokane League track meet with Clarkston and Rogers.

On the boys side, the Greyhounds earned wins against both visitors, while the Bantams fell to the Pirates of Spokane 124-30. The Pullman girls split their matchups, defeating Clarkston 117-20 and narrowly falling to Rogers 75-74. Clarkston went down 131-10 to Rogers.

