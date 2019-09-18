Volleyball
Greyhounds batter Blackhawks
CHENEY — Visiting Pullman beat Great Northern League foe Cheney by scores of 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, in girls’ volleyball to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Addie Hawes led the Hounds with 26 assists, Mikayla Uhlenkott had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces and Maddy Oelke had 10 kills and two aces. Hanna Gecas added 15 digs.
Bears maul Maniacs
Visiting nonleague foe Orofino was no match for Moscow.
The Bears prevailed in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-9, improving their season record to 7-5.
Moscow’s Makayla Gilkey hit 11 kills, and Izzy Burns had eight. Megan Watson and Ellie Randall combined for 20 digs and 20 service points, while Peyton Claus provided 29 assists.
JV — Moscow def. Orofino 25-14, 25-18, 15-2
Bulldogs pummel Pirates
GENESEE — Visiting Prairie could not take a set off Genesee in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Bulldogs (6-4, 4-1) won by final scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-17.
Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate hit seven kills and three blocks.
The rest of it was really just team effort “We just really spread it around,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley. “Everybody kind of did their job. ... Always nice to get a league win; always nice to beat Prairie. It was a good night.”
JV — Prairie def. Genesee 25-27, 25-18, 15-9
Trojans level Loggers
TROY — Visiting Potlatch could not reach double digits in any set as the Trojans cruised to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Troy won by scores of 25-8, 25-5, 25-9, improving its season record to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in league.
JayCee Johnson served 22-for-22 with 5 aces for the Trojans, while Isabel Rauch went 19-for-19 with three aces.
“They did really, really well at the service line,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of her team.
JV — Troy def. Potlatch
Tigers handle Huskies
CRAIGMONT — Kendrick beat Highland 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 3-0 in league and 6-0 overall.
Tigers coach Ann Munstermann lauded Eliza Olson for “great all-around strong play,” Megan Brocke for “solid defense” and Mya Brown for “strong back-row passing and really nice back-row hits.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Minshew to appear with WFCA trophy
Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew will accompany the American Football Coaches Association Coaches’ Trophy — presented annually to the national champion — when it makes a photo-opp appearance from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside Martin Stadium on Saturday, the AFCA said in a release.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Gar-Pal’s Mills, Colfax’s Slate take medalist honors at District 7 meet
COLFAX — Garfield-Palouse’s Anais Mills won the girls’ race in 20 minutes, 45 seconds, while Colfax’s Kolby Slate was the boys’ medalist in 17:31 during at a District 7 meet, held at the Colfax Golf Club. The course was 3.1 miles.
Colfax won the girls’ event for team scores while Asotin won the boys’ team event.
Pomeroy coach Marcus Pedersen lauded the Pirates’ Evan Bartels for his leadership and Cash Copher for his strong kick at the end. Copher is an eighth grader.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Colfax, 25. 2, Lind-Ritzville, 36.
Medalist — Anais Mills, Garfield-Palouse, 20:45.
Pomeroy individuals — none.
Asotin individuals — 14, Emmalyn Barnea, 24:28. 18th, Sydnee Valzer, 25:22.
Gar-Pal individuals — 5, Kennedy Cook, 22:37. 13, Samantha Snekvik, 23:35. 16, Jessica Olson, 24:36.
Colfax individuals — 8, Anna Cocking, 23:05. 9, Madison Dingman, 23:12. 10, Miya Ensley, 23:14. 15, Hannah Baerlocher, 24:34. 17, Jorja Slate, 24:37. 19, Kaitlyn Cornish, 25:30. 20, Emma Miller, 25:41.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Asotin, 30. 2, Colfax, 47. 3, Valley Christian, 49. 4, Garfield-Palouse, 111. 5, Pomeroy, 149.
Medalist — Kolby Slate, Colfax, 17:31.
Pomeroy individuals — 36, Evan Bartels, 21:26. 45, Cash Copher, 23:33. 48, Samuel Lamb, 26:01. 49, Aidan Knuteson, 26:33. 50, Nick Bryson, 30:31.
Asotin individuals — 3, Asher Dykstra, 17:52. 5, Hobbes Tieu, 17:56. 6, Ian Engledow, 18:00. 7, Mason Nicholas, 18:08. 9, Tanner Nicholas, 18:15. 13, Jace Overberg, 18:56. 22, Jon Warwick, 19:52.
Gar-Pal individuals — 15, Ethan Cook, 19:21. 23, Logan Diets, 19:54. 28, Austin Jones, 20:35. 30, Brandon Hallan, 20:44. 34, Danny Laughary, 21:03. 44, Josh Appel, 22:46. 51, Curtis Nordstrom, 31:21.
Colfax individuals — 4, Joshua Huber, 17:55. 10, Dyamin Vanek, 18:29. 14, Kolby Sisk, 19:14. 20, Tyler Bober, 19:46. 25, Jackson Perry, 20:03. 26, Kyle Dail, 20:30.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheney 8, Pullman 1
CHENEY — Pullman’s Hannah Hawk scored eight minutes into the second half on a shot assisted by Vanna Chung to help the Greyhounds avoid getting blanked.
By then, however the Greyhounds trailed 6-1. Pullman dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Great Northern League.
“I feel like we’re making progress, even if the score looks so awful,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We’re making progress. We’re looking upwards.”
Pullman 0 1—1
Cheney 6 2—8
Cheney — Huotari (penalty kick), 1st
Cheney — Benson, 8th
Cheney — Scott, 9th
Cheney — Teeters, 23rd
Cheney — Smith, 38th
Cheney — Benson, 40th
Cheney — Huotari (penalty kick), 45th
Pullman — Hawk, 48th
Cheney — Teeters, 75th
Shots — Pullman 4, Cheney 20
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 5, Pechel 5. Cheney: McCarthy 3.