AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds defended their home pitch against West Valley, winning 2-0 in the championship match Friday of the Washington Class 2A district boys’ soccer playoffs.
The win improves Pullman’s series record against West Valley to 26-2 over the past 10 years.
Pullman scored one goal in each half, one coming from a penalty kick from Leon Lange and another coming in the second half by Aden Athar, with Carlens Dollin assisting.
“I think (this win) is validation,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We have the most goals scored and least allowed in 15 years of Pullman soccer, but if you don’t get to the state tournament, it doesn’t mean a lot.
The Greyhounds moved to fourth in the Washington 2A RPI. If that ranking holds through May 15, Pullman will play a first-round state tournament game at home.
Pullman improved to 17-2 and won 15 straight games to close out the season, going undefeated in league competition.
West Valley 0 0—0
Pullman 1 1—2
Pullman — Leon Lange (penalty Kick), 34th
Pullman — Aden Athar (Carlens Dollin), 62nd
Shots — West Valley 7, Pullman 6. Saves — West Valley: Marsh 3, Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
SOFTBALLLakeland 16, Moscow 15
RATHDRUM — The Bears dropped Game 2 and a best-of-3 series against the Hawks of Lakeland in an Idaho Class 4A district softball game.
Despite four home runs allowed, including a grand slam, and being down by 10-4 after five innings, Mosow tied the game in the final inning with an opportunity to send the series to a third contest.
A walk-off single by Lakeland’s Alexis Hanna gave the Hawks the series win.
Moscow’s attempted comeback was led by Hannah Robertson and Jalyn Rainer. Robertson had three hits and Rainer had two including a homer.
Angel Sparks, Kaci Kiblen and Kelly Stodick also had two hits with Sparks and Kiblen’s including a double.
Lakeland took Game 1 in the series Wednesday 19-9.
Moscow 000 136 5—15 14 2
Lakeland 105 131 5—16 20 5
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Haylee Smit and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Hannah Robertson 3, Jalyn Rainer 2 (HR), Angel Sparks 2 (2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Stodick 2, Addie Branen, Highfill
Lakeland hits — Emma Avalos 4 (2 2B, HR), Harley See 4 (HR), Erin Byrne 3 (HR), Cienna Walls 2 (HR), Payton Sterling 2 (2B), Smit 2 (2B), Alexis Hanna 2, Kyleigh Dyer
BASEBALL
Genesee 9, Troy 6
OROFINO — The Bulldogs squeaked by the Trojans in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Genesee held Troy to two hits, from Kaiden Strunk and Boden DeMeerleer, and Nate Guinard earned the win from the mound.
The Bulldogs opened the game with six runs in the first inning and finished with three more runs in the final three innings. This offensive performance was led by Jacob Krick, who led Genesee with two hits including a double.
Troy 000 101 4—6 2 3
Genesee 600 111 x—9 6 5
Dominic Holden, Joseph Bendel (7), Jared Sanderson (7) and N/A; Nate Guinard and Jackson Zenner. W—Guinard; L—Holden
Troy hits — Kaiden Strunk, Boden DeMeerleer
Genesee hits — Jacob Krick 2 (2B), Cameron Meyer, Cy Wareham, Guinard, Zenner
TRACK AND FIELD
Stuffle wins four events
The Moscow boys won the 4A team title at the large-school district track meet at Vollmer Bowl.
For the Bears, Dylan Rehder set a PR of 50.06 in winning the boys’ 400 and also won the 200, while other wins went to Zachary Skinner, Caleb Skinner, Emmett Brooks and the 400 relay team.
For the MHS girls, Hannah Marcoe won both girls’ hurdles and teamed with Angela Lassen, Megan Poler and Peyton Watson to win the 1,600 relay.
TEAM SCORES
Girls’ 5A — Post Falls 93, Lewiston 79, Coeur d’Alene 52.5, Lake City 47.5.
Boys’ 5A — Post Falls 77, Coeur d’Alene 71, Lewiston 64, Lake City 60.
Girls’ 4A — Lakeland 79.5, Sandpoint 65, Moscow 37.5.
Boys’ 4A — Moscow 79.5, Sandpoint 62, Lakeland 44.5.
CLASS 5A
Top three individuals and winning relays to State
Girls
100 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, CdA, 12.73. 2. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 12.87. 3. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 12.89.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 25.89. 2. Kinlee McLean, PF, 26.40. 3. Hailey Parks, LC, 26.54.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 57.22. 2. Kinlee McLean, PF, 57.92. 3. Trinity Byrne, PF, 1:01.18.
800 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 2:12.46. 2. Annastacia Peters, PF, 2:22.79. 3. Hazel Kunkel, LC, 2:22.80.
1600 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 4:53.00. 2. Annastacia Peters, PF, 4:59.86. 3. Hazel Kunkel, LC, 5:18.96.
3200 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 10:37.42. 2. Annastacia Peters, PF, 11:04.93. 3. Kaylynn Misner, PF, 12:09.59.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 15.57. 2. Noelle Thornton, PF, 17.38. 3. Sage Pederson, CdA, 17.47.
300 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 46.28. 2. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 47.24. 3. Danica McCormick, LC, 51.21.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Parks, Whitehead, Quigley, Vogel-Greenwood) 52.48.
800 relay — 1.Lake City (Parks, Whitehead, Quigley, Vogel-Greenwood) 1:45.92.
4x800 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Averill, Frank, Rietze, Dance) 10:15.23.
1600 relay — 1. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:14.84.
High jump — 1, (tie) Hannah Huffman, Lew, 4-6; Maleah Wilhelm, PF, 4-6. 3. Ainsley Lanigan, LC, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Amy Madsen, PF, 10-7. 2. Kenzie Thompson, CdA, 9-1. 3. Rihana Legler, PF, 9-1.
Long jump — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16-11½. 2. Katy Wessels, Lew, 16-4. 3. Skilar McLean, PF, 15-8¾.
Triple jump — 1. Skilar McLean, PF, 33-1. 2. Lucy Evans, LC, 32-8¾. 3. Eva Steele, Lew, 30-10½.
Shot put — 1. Kelsey Carroll, CdA, 37-0½. 2. Lucy Smith, Lew, 35-5. 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 32-6.
Discus — 1. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 116-6. 2. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 115-10. 3. Annika Huff, Lew, 106-5.
BOYS
100 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 11.23. 2. Zach Johnson, LC, 11.28. 3. Alexzander Raudebaugh, CdA, 11.45.
200 — 1. Zach Johnson, LC, 22.58. 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 22.67. 3. Dalton Wild, PF, 22.73. \
400 — 1. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 49.50. 2. Trevor Cogley, LC, 49.81. 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 51.70.
800 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 1:58.73. 2. Jacob King, CdA, 1:59.30. 3. Lachlan May, CdA, 2:00.14.
1600 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:21.58. 2. Maximus Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 4:23.43. 3. Jacob King, CdA, 4:23.94.
3200 — 1. Maximus Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 9:36.14. 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 9:49.44. 3. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 9:56.04.
110 hurdles — 1. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 16.44. 2. Logan Fletcher, LC, 16.96. 3. Sean Walsh, LC, 17.18.
300 hurdles — 1. Alex Mitchell, LC, 42.60. 2. Tanner Sessions, PF, 43.60. 3. Nolan Vaughan, PF, 43.95.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Weaver, Adkison, Weber, Johnson) 42.70.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Streeter, Wolfe, Berg, Wild) 1:28.66.
4x800 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Cervi-Skinner, King, Ball, May) 8:09.42.
1600 relay — 1. Lake City (Weaver, Johnson, Weber, Cogley) 3:29.07.
High jump — 1. Kanyon Fitzsimmons, LC, 5-8. 2. Jack Kliewer, CdA, 5-8. 3. Drew Alldredge, Lew, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Jakan Lawrence, CdA, 13-3. 2. (tie) James Bogdanowicz, CdA, 12-7; Dallin Dance, CdA, 12-7.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Streeter, PF, 19-11¼. 2. James White, Lew, 19-11. 3. Caleb Fraser, CdA, 19-6¾.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Fraser, CdA, 42-11. 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 42-4½. 3. Leon Hutton, Mos, 41-4.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 52-11. 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 48-1. 3. Miles Kison, PF, 47-3½.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 160-9. 2. James White, Lew, 143-11. 3. Kanyon Fitzsimmons, PF, 141-11.
CLASS 4A
Top two individuals and winning relay to State
GIRLS
100 — 1. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lak, 13.30. 2. Chloe Charvier-Soleillet, Lak, 13.42.
200 — 1. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 27.58. 2. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lak, 27.69.
400 — 1. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 1:00.64. 2. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:02.43.
800 — 1. Maren Davidson, San, 2:24.28. 2. Landree Simon, Lak, 2:24.59.
1600 — 1. Megan Oulman, San, 5:21.09. 2. Megan Heyns, Mos, 5:23.05.
3200 — 1. Megan Oulman, San, 11:50.62. 2. Ara Clark, San, 11:56.34.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 16.24. 2. Stacey Barker, Lak, 17.39.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 47.55. 2. Destiny Lyons, San, 50.12.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Wright, Palaniuk, Charvier-Soleillet, Mc. Palaniuk) 51.14.
800 relay — 1. Lakeland (M. Palaniuk, Mc. Palaniuk, Charvier-Soleillet, Barker) 1:46.93.
Medley relay — 1. Lakeland (Wright, Mi. Palaniuk, Charvier-Soleillet, Kiefer) 1:52.64.
1600 relay — 1. Moscow (Lassen, Poler, Marcoe, Watson) 4:09.95.
High jump — 1. Kenna Simon, Lak, 5-0. 2. (tie) Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-10; Landree Simon, Lak, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Erika Edmundson, San, 10-4. 2. Devin McDaniel, San, 10-1.
Long jump — 1. Ava Mazzilli, San, 16-9. 2. Emily Morlan, Lak, 14-8¼.
Triple jump — 1. Ziya Munyer, Lak, 33-11. 2. Ava Mazzilli, San, 31-11½.
Shot put — 1. Ivy Smith, San, 36-3. 2. Alexandra David, San, 31-7.
Discus — 1. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 100-5. 2. Ivy Smith, San, 100-5.
BOYS
100 — 1. John Cornish, Lak, 11.74. 2. Weston Saputski, Lak, 11.78.
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 23.03. 2. Terry Edwards, Lak, 23.40.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 50.07. 2. Terry Edwards, Lak, 50.86.
800 — 1. Ben Ricks, San, 2:03.47. 2. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 2:03.70.
1600 — 1. Ben Ricks, San, 4:32.49. 2. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:32.63.
3200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:01.79. 2. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:02.47.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 14.56. 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.16.
300 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 39.66. 2. Luke McCorkle, San, 40.71.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Blaker, Strong, Hutton, Z. Skinner) 44.27.
800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Cornish, Thomas, Saputski, Edwards) 1:31.57.
Medley relay — 1. Sandpoint (Strock, McCorkle, Lee, Ricks) 3:38.47.
1600 relay — 1. Lake City (Weaver, Johnson, Weber, Cogley) 3:29.07.
High jump — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 6-2. 2. (tie) Bryce Henry, Lak, 6-0; Taylor Strong, Mos, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Cody Morse, Lak, 12-7. 2. Slate Fragoso, San, 12-1.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-6. 2. Leon Hutton, Mos, 19-7½.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-7½. 2. Logan Tate, Mos, 41-6½.
Shot put — 1. Will Hurst, San, 52-6½. 2. Grant Roth, Lak, 41-10.
Discus — 1. Will Hurst, San, 154-0. 2. Grant Roth, Lak, 131-8.
Pullman, Clarkston nab qualifiers
SPOKANE VALLEY — Four Pullman athletes won events and three from Clarkston qualified for Regionals at a 2A district meet at West Valley.
For Pullman, wins went to Nicole Avery in the girls’ 100 hurdles, Jennabee Harris in the 300 hurdles, Liam Fitzgerald in the boys’ 800 and Kaden Hamilton in the boys’ 110 hurdles. Also victorious was the girls’ 1,600 relay team.
For Clarkston, qualifiers for the regional meet were Claire Dooley, third in the girls’ 200; Luke Siler, third in the boys’ 400; and Alyssa Whittle, third in the girls’ high jump.
Whittle cleared a PR 4-11 in a jump-off.
Team scores
Girls — Shadle Park 163 East Valley 155, Pullman 115, Wet Valley 57, Rogers 40, Clarksotn 23.
Boys — West Valley 188, Pullman 101, Shadle Park 90.33, East Valley 77.33, Rogers 56.33, Clarkston 10.
Top Clarkston and Pullman placers
GIRLS
200 — 3. Claire Dooley, Clk, 28.04.
400 — 3. Aubree Cobos, Pul, 1:07.58.
800 — 2. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:35.33.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16.04.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 48.80.
400 relay — 3. Pullman 54.50.
800 relay — 2. Pullman 1:53.36.
1600 relay — 1. Pullman (Avery, Cobos, Fitzgerald, Harris) 4:28.88.
High jump — 3. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-8.
Long jump — 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16-4.
Triple jump — 2. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 32-7½.
Javelin — 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 95-4½.
BOYS
400 — 2. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 52.84. 3. Luke Siler, Clk, 53.12.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:04.11.
3200 — 2. Peter Jobson, Pul, 10:29.85.
110 hurdles — 1. Kaden Hamilton, Pul, 15.67.
400 relay — 3. Pullman 44.05.
1600 relay — 2. Pullman 3:32.70.
Discus — 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 129-10.
Javelin — 3. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 139-1.
TENNIS
Moscow wins boys singles and mixed
MOSCOW — The Bears finished third overall at the 4A district tennis meet and sent three competitors to state competition.
Lynnsean Young took the championship for boys singles, going 3-0 throughout the tournament and qualifying for State.
The mixed doubles team of Ellis Joeckel and Sam Unger were the other champions for the Bears.
“(Young, Joeckel and Unger) deserved it and they played well,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said. “It’s normally a two-day, two-loss elimination tournament but with the weather we had to shorten it to one day and one-loss elimination so you feel bad for the other kids that fight so hard to get there.”
Moscow finished third in overall score for the tournament.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint, 2. Lakeland, 3 Moscow.
Singles tournament records — Lynnsean Young (3-0), Jack Landis (1-1), Micah Wolbrecht (0-1), Taryn Hemming (1-1), Aneesa Shrestha (1-1), Natalie Rice (0-1).
Doubles tournament records — Mark Sproull/Colin Wessel (0-1), Brayden Pickard/Bryce Hansen (0-1), Kaci Clyde/Rose Fountain (1-2), Mili Richards/Audrey Pollard (0-1), Abigail Duke/Miles Tomlin (0-1), Ellis Joeckel/Sam Unger (3-0).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Englar wins pole vault
EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State’s men earned a win at the Pac-12 championship at Hayward Field. Senior Jacob Englar cleared 16 feet, 9¼ in the pole vault to earn a first-place finish.
Idaho’s women registered a victory at the Big Sky championship at Davis Field in Pocatello. Sophomore Maya Kobylanski took first in the 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 10:23.33.
The three conference meets continue today.