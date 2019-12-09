The last time the Greyhounds-versus-Greyhounds boys’ basketball matchup took place, Pullman throttled Grandview by 42 points in 2018.
This time, Grandview got its revenge.
A tie game at halftime, Grandview used a third-quarter run to take the lead for good, topping Pullman 53-45 on Saturday at Pullman High. In the girls’ game, Grandview won 50-30.
“Pullman has obviously been one of the top programs in the state, so this is always a big test for us to see where we could be at,” Grandview coach Frankie Medina said. “They got us pretty good the last couple years, so it’s nice to come in and finally get one.”
The two teams looked evenly matched through the first two quarters.
Grandview took a seven-point lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Nate Garza (14 points) late in the first quarter for its largest lead of the first half.
But Pullman battled back to tie it at 23 heading into halftime. Pullman closed the quarter on an 11-4 run in a stretch where senior guard Ethan Kramer and sophomore forward Grayson Hunt scored every Hounds point.
Kramer tallied 16 points on the game and Hunt added 11.
Kramer is the lone returning starter for a Pullman team that lost its “Big Three” from the past couple seasons in Jake Wells, Konner Kinkade and Isaiah Strong.
The 6-foot-2 guard was a menace all around the court last season, but he’s still finding his shooting touch through the first two games. He made one 3-pointer in this one.
“He’s so important to us,” Brantner said. “Offensively, everything kind of goes through him.”
In the third quarter, Grandview jumped out to a 9-2 run and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. A Rocco Parrish 3 got Grandview going out of the locker room, and it built a 35-27 lead in the first four minutes of the half.
“I thought they played pretty hard,” Brantner said. “Just by listening to them, they were talking, they were getting down on defense and getting after it a little more than we were.”
Pullman halted Grandview’s run and cut the lead to three on a Hunt layup to start the fourth, but Grandview countered with a corner 3 by Lorenzo Castilleja for a 40-34 advantage.
Grandview’s largest lead of the game was 13 points midway through the fourth.
Kramer got back-to-back buckets, including a steal and fastbreak layup for the final points to help Pullman end the contest on a positive note.
Brantner said Pullman is for the most part playing solid defense — the ’Hounds are allowing 47 points per game through two contests — but the scoring still is a work in progress.
“We’re struggling shooting the ball right now,” Brantner said. “We got in our own head a little bit. We can’t make a jump shot, so once we get a little confidence in our players back, I think we’ll start making some shots and it will work itself out.”
GRANDVIEW (2-0)
Lorenzo Castilleja 2 0-0 5, Noe Medina 2 0-0 4, Nate Garza 5 2-2 14, Ricky Meza 0 0-0 0, Rocco Parrish 5 0-0 12, Michael Castro 3 0-0 7, Angel Cuevas 2 1-2 5, Daniel Ramos 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 3-4 53.
PULLMAN (1-1)
Dane Bednar 0 0-0 0, Grayson Hunt 5 1-2 11, Stephen Wilmotte 2 1-1 5, Brady Wells 3 2-4 9, Evan Strong 0 0-0 0, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 1 0-0 2, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kramer 6 3-4 16, Steven Burkett 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 9-13 45.
Grandview 12 11 9 13 — 53
Pullman 16 7 14 16 — 45
3-point goals — Garza 2, Parrish 2, Castilleja, Castro, Wells, Kramer.
Pullman girls stumble after Grandview’s big start
Grandview’s fast start and swarming defense proved too much for Pullman to overcome in the Greyhounds’ second game under new coach Chris Weeks.
Grandview (2-0) flew out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and rolled from there. The defending Central Washington Athletic Conference champs were led by Jazmine Richey’s 15 points.
“That’s a great team; they won the CWAC last year,” Weeks said. “They’re a playoff team and it shows.”
Peyton Teevens led Pullman (0-2) with 12 points and provided a pair of gritty plays to close out the game. The senior guard drilled a runner on the baseline, then snagged a steal for a fastbreak layup for the game’s final points.
“Really, our goals this year is to get them to play buzzer to buzzer ... and I think they did a really good job of that,” Weeks said. “That shows that we played from the start of the game to the end of the game with Peyton getting those two steals there at the end.”
Weeks is Pullman’s third head coach in the past three seasons and he joins the team after five years as Brantner’s assistant on the boys’ side.
In each of the first two games, Weeks has played all 11 varsity players. Early-season playing time is important for a team trying to find its groove, he said.
“It’s tough when we’re really young; we only have three seniors so we’re a young, young team,” Weeks said. “But we’re really just trying to build the foundation right now for the rest of our season.”
Weeks said the ’Hounds tough play — they emphasize defense and rebounding — left an impression on Grandview coach Glenn Braman, who praised Pullman after the game.
“I think the biggest compliment we can get from them is their coach said we played hard, and when you go coach-to-coach, that’s probably the biggest compliment you can give somebody,” Weeks said.
GRANDVIEW (2-0)
Andrea Laurean 0 0-0 0, Eja Rivera 0 0-0 0, Natalee Trevino 3 1-2 9, Catalina Castro 2 0-0 6, Jazmine Richey 5 4-4 15, Alexis Lara 0 2-2 2, Aaliya Silva 0 0-0 0, Aulani Benitez 1 0-0 3, Natalie Copeland 0 1-1 1, Bailey Duis 1 4-6 7, Onika Alanaiz 2 2-3 7. Totals 14 14-18 50.
PULLMAN (0-2)
Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 3 0-0 6, Audrey Pitzer 1 0-0 2, Peyton Teevens 5 0-4 12, Hailey Chittenden 1 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 0 2-6 2, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hallie McDougle 0 0-2 0, Sehra Singh 1 0-2 2, Hailey Talbot 1 2-2 4, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-16 30.
Grandview 19 13 10 8 — 50
Pullman 7 10 4 9 — 30
3-point goals — Trevino 2, Castro 2, Richey, Benitez, Duis, Alaniz, Teevens 2.
