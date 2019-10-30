Greyhounds cap perfect GNL season

Oelke

Visiting Pullman completed an undefeated run to the Great Northern League title with a straight-sets prep volleyball victory over Clarkston.

The 25-17, 25-19, 25-11 showing improved the Greyhounds to 12-0 in league and 13-2 overall. They lost a total of only two sets all season in league play.

Leaders for Pullman against Clarkston included Addie Hawes (34 assists, two aces), Mikayla Uhlenkott (14 kills, 10 digs), Maddy Oelke (10 kills) and Hana Gecas (12 digs).

For Clarkston (2-10, 2-9), Katie Kaufman served 13-for-13 with one ace while Amya Dahl produced 10 assists and Avah Griner made four blocks.

JV — Pullman def. Clarkston

Frosh — Clarkston def. Pullman

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clarkston 2, Pullman 0

It was senior night in Clarkston, and senior captain Lauren Morgan kicked both goals in the Bantams’ shutout victory over visiting Great Northern League foe Pullman.

“She has been a rock for our program and one the best players I’ve ever coached,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said of Morgan. “All of our seniors played well tonight, and everyone contributed.”

The Bantams (6-9-1, 4-8) begin 2A District 7 tournament play at East Valley on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Pullman 0 0—0

Clarkston 1 1—2

Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 36th

Clarkston — Lauren Johnson, 46th

Shots — Clarkston 15, Pullman 6

Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 6, Pullman: Grace Peschel 14

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Bears boast All-League soccer honors

Evan Odberg of Moscow was recognized as 2019’s MVP for 4A Inland Empire League boys’ soccer.

Teammate Amin Rezamand was Newcomer of the Year, while four more Bears boys and four Moscow girls were selected for All-League recognition. Moscow girls’ coach Josh Davis was named Coach of the Year.

GIRLS

League MVP — Hannah Eddy, Sandpoint

Newcomer of the Year — Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint

Coach of the Year — Josh Davis, Moscow

Moscow All-League honorees — Serena Strawn, Ava Jakich-Kunze, Ally Gerke, Gabby Eldridge

BOYS

League MVP — Evan Odberg, Moscow

Newcomer of the Year — Amin Rezamand, Moscow

Coach of the Year — Tanner French, Sandpoint

Moscow All-League honorees — Finn Benson, Caleb Brooks, Christopher Jacobs, Toby Searcy-Jorgensen

