SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhound boys beat the Eagles of Spokane Valley in a closely fought 2A Greater Spokane League contest that came down to a tiebreaking shootout.
It took more than two overtimes for Pullman (9-2, 5-0) to put away its rival. The Greyhounds gave up the first goal of the contest five minutes in, but a Carlens Dollin goal in the 27th minute tied things back up.
“Our league is not strong,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “But we knew that West Valley was the other good team. From our perspective, going down early 1-0, we played pretty well after that. It’s only the third game this year we gave up a goal.”
In the shootout, Ben Goodell, Kai Hirose and Ian Oatley were able to find the net for the Greyhounds, while West Valley scored only once.
This win establishes Pullman as the 12th ranked 2A school in the WIAA RPI, swapping places with the Eagles, who now drop to 15th.
Pullman 1 0 0 0 1—2
West Valley 1 0 0 0 0—1
West Valley — Ty Milligan (Lucas Peterson) 5th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Phillip Kirchhoff) 27th
Shootout — Pullman 3 (Ben Goodell, Kai Hirose, Ian Oatley). West Valley 1 (Dall)
Shots — Pullman 7, West Valley 5. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 4, West Valley: Marsh 5.
prep TENNISPullman girls 7, W. Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a team dual relocated from Pullman due to inclement weather, the Greyhound girls dropped only one game through four singles contests en route to a sweep of West Valley to open their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season.
Pullman (2-1, 1-0) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from top singles players Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim as well as No. 4 Subashree Venkatasubramanian. Heim conceded only a single point across the entire two sets of her match.
West Valley massed its strength in doubles, where it was much more competitive, with the No. 2 pairing of Addy and Rylen Palmer forcing the day’s only deciding set before falling to Pullman’s Kei Bromley and Lynnlin Qiao in a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 battle.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Natalie Abbott 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Faythe Lloyd 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez-Garcia, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson 6-0, 6-1; Suba Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Ellie Dobney 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Janneke Jogems 6-4, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Addy Palmer/Rylen Palmer 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Rachel Lam/Natalie Nestegard, Pul, def. Kendall Nordhus/Sutton Nordhus 7-5, 6-0.
Pullman boys 7, W. Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman boys won all 14 sets played on the day as they opened their Class 2A Greater Spokane League campaign with a blitz of West Valley.
The Greyhounds (3-0, 1-0) enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 doubles courtesy of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang, along with a 6-1, 6-1 showing from top singles player Vijay Lin.
“All across our conference, the word once more resounds,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “’Take heed! Our champions cometh hence; beware the Pullman Hounds!’”
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-1, 6-1; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Kyle Roberts 6-3, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Judah Clark 6-4, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Lane Hyde 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Hampson/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Bryce Conrad/Jacob Geiger 6-0, 6-1; Mir Park/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Kyler Cummins/Gavin Simmons 6-2, 6-3.
Lake City 8, Moscow 4
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow found wins in the top two boys singles and girls doubles positions, but dropped the rest of the matches in a nonleague team dual against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
No. 1 singles player Lynnsean Young scored a 6-1, 6-4 win for the Bears (1-4). Also prevailing for Moscow were the top girls doubles team of Sam Unger/Kacie Clyde, second girls doubles pairing of Audrey Pollard/Taryn Hemming, and second boys singles player Micah Wolbrecht.
“Everyone played well, and hopefully it warms up,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said.
Complete information was not available.