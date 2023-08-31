The Greyhounds started the 2022 season strong with a 3-1 start. Late game struggles, maybe a little exhaustion from key players getting playing time on both sides of the ball pushed the Pullman record down to 4-5.

A well-built returning class, along with a larger incoming roster has allowed seventh-year head coach David Cofer to open things up this season. He hopes the improvement on the roster will translate to improvement on the field.

“This year, especially defensively, just relying on guys that are one-way guys,” Cofer said. “It makes our scout teams better during the week. Those guys get dual reps, and that’s something I’m really excited about out of our defense.”

