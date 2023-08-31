The Greyhounds started the 2022 season strong with a 3-1 start. Late game struggles, maybe a little exhaustion from key players getting playing time on both sides of the ball pushed the Pullman record down to 4-5.
A well-built returning class, along with a larger incoming roster has allowed seventh-year head coach David Cofer to open things up this season. He hopes the improvement on the roster will translate to improvement on the field.
“This year, especially defensively, just relying on guys that are one-way guys,” Cofer said. “It makes our scout teams better during the week. Those guys get dual reps, and that’s something I’m really excited about out of our defense.”
The group seeing the greatest improvement from the increase in roster size is the linebackers. Cofer the ability to add so many players concentrating only on defens will help replace several players who graduated last year. Focusing those players on those positions will allow many of their offensive weapons to get a breather between possessions.
“Anytime we can limit the amount of time our guys are on the field, I think that’ll make us a better team later in the game,” Cofer said. “You know, for a lot of years, you’ve had to rely on a lot of two-way players.”
On the offense, the Greyhounds bring back many of their key contributors from last season. Champ Powaukee and Gavin Brown will lead a strong wide receiver core for returning starting quarterback Caleb Northcroft.
“Anytime you can have a quarterback that returns from a year where he started every game, that’s a good thing for your offense,” Cofer said. “Just from a standpoint of being comfortable with our system and what we’re trying to accomplish offensively.”
Running backs Brady Coulter and Terran Page both return and will run behind a strong offensive line led by seniors Reece Pettitt and Austin Hunt. Cofer said he expects big things from his offense this season.
Creating growth and experience in the roster is not the only way a team can improve. Cofer said the biggest thing they have worked on is how to finish. While allowing players to only take the field for one side of the ball will help energy levels last longer into the game, the head coach said mental focus lacked in late game situations as well.
“Being able to capitalize on our opportunities is going to be critical in us competing throughout the season,” Cofer said. “That’s just kind of been a main focus is to just finish drives on both sides of the ball and really just finishing the game in the fourth quarter.”
The schedule hasn’t done any favors for Pullman this season, especially when it comes to their goal to finish the season stronger than they did last year. After an opening road game on Friday against Lakeland, who is already 2-0 this season, the Greyhounds host three straight games. The second half of the season sees Pullman hit the road for four straight contests before wrapping up the year hosting West Valley on October 27.
While that four week stretch of road games looks daunting, Cofer is doing what any good coach does and is taking it one game at a time.
“We talk about it all the time — it’s just staying in the present,” Cofer said. “Ultimately, I think this is a really talented group. And so I think our expectations are pretty high. But again, just continuing to focus on the present and control things we can control.
Three things to watch
Terran Page, first-team GSL 2A in 2022, and Brady Coulter both return and will run behind a good offensive line.
With more one-way players and a larger roster, Pullman should be stronger down the stretch than they were last year.
Caleb Northcroft started every game for the Greyhounds at quarterback last year and will continue to grow a strong passing game with wide receivers Champ Powaukee and Gavin Brown.
COACH — David Cofer (7th season)
LAST SEASON’S RECORD — 4-5, 3-3 in Greater Spokane League 2A