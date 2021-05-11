SPOKANE — Chelsea Johnson scored the winning run for the Pullman softball team off a sacrifice fly from Kelsi Benton as the Greyhounds defeated Rogers 8-7 on Monday in the opening round of a Class 2A district tournament.
Kinsey Kallaher provided a solid three innings of relief pitching, allowing just one run. She added a triple and a double at the plate.
The Greyhounds will play for fifth place at North Central today at 3 p.m.
Rogers 020 500 0—7 5 4
Pullman 212 020 1—8 7 4
Jamie Olsen and Jadynn Proctor. Hailey Talbot, Kinsey Kallaher (5) and Keleigh Myers.
Rogers hits — Olsen 4 (2B), Justy Clark.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle, Myers (2B), Kallaher 2 (3B, 2B), Madi Wolfe, Chelsea Johnson 2.
GOLFBrown wins 4A crown
POST FALLS — Bryden Brown of Moscow shot a 2-under-par 71 to win boys’ medalist honors at a Class 4A district golf tournament at the Links Golf Course, putting himself into the state tournament May 17-18 at the same site.
The Bears placed third on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Myah Parsons led the Moscow girls with a 104.
Girls’ team scores — 1. Sandpoint 336, 2. Lakeland 435, 3. Moscow 460.
Boys’ team scores — 1. Sandpoint 343, 2. Lakeland 350, 3. Moscow 359.
Moscow girls’ individual scores — Bryden Brown 71, Ben Mack 93, Isaac Harmon 97, Taylor Strong 98, Alex Lee 99.
Moscow boys’ individual scores — Myah Parsons 104, Mia Bettett 114, Marissa Lewis 112, Hannah Gregory 133.
Greeny, Hounds win
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Lauren Greeny carded a 74 and Ryliann Bednar scored a season-best 81 as the Pullman girls locked up first place at a Greater Spokane League tournament at the Liberty Lake Golf Course.
With the win, Greeny completed a season sweep of GSL tilts.
Memphis Broemeling finished with an 86, placing 10th for the Clarkson boys while Teirney McKarcher paced the Bantams girls with a 92.
Girls’ team scores — 1. Pullman 364, 2. Clarkston 412, 3. Othello 455, 4. Shadle Park 456, 5. East Valley 468.
Boys’ team scores — 1. Shadle Park 325, 2. Othello 330, 3. North Central 339, 4. Pullman 390, 5. Clarkston 397, 6. East Valley 463, 7. Rogers 496.
Pullman girls’ scores — Lauren Greeny 74, Ryliann Bednar 81, Allison Lenssen 104, Gray Peschel 105, Matiline Rink 112, Alexis Hendrickson 141.
Pullman boys’ scores — Ian Snell 91, Dylan Komp 97, Tyrel Thompson 98, Tate Fredrickson 104, Justin Thompson 106, Elliot Lee 110.
Top Clarkston girls’ scores — Teirney McKarcher 92, Ava Mendoza 104, Gracie Wessels 105,
Top Clarkston boys’ scores — Memphis Broemeling 86.