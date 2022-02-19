SPOKANE — The Pullman boys basketball team bested Shadle Park of Spokane on Friday to advance to the Class 2A district final.
The game was not particularly close as Pullman (19-2) jumped out to a 14 point lead by the end of the first quarter, and there was no looking back.
Pullman will face West Valley in the district final at 7 p.m. today at the Spokane Arena.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (6-17)
Andruw Wilson 0 0-0 0, T. Town 2 0-0 6, Jacob Boston 1 0-0 2, Jordan Dever 0 0-0 0, Malachi Troutt 0 0-0 0, Isaiah McTague 1 0-0 3, Kohlby Sorweide 2 10-10 14, Jake Wilcox 9 3-5 24, Carson Eickstadt 1 0-0 2, Makai Daniels 1 0-1 2, Ronan Redd 3 0-0 9, Jake Picard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-16 62.
PULLMAN (19-2)
Grayson Hunt 3 2-2 8, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 10, Tanner Barbour 4 1-2 11, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Thomas Cole 3 0-0 6, Luke Pendry 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 10 1-1 26, Champ Powaukee 6 2-5 16, Tyler Elbracht 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 2-3 4, Elliot Lee 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 8-13 85.
Shadle Park 10 15 18 19—62
Pullman 24 18 19 24—85
3-point goals — Brown 5, Barbour 2, Rodgers 2, Powaukee 2, Wilcox 3, Redd 3, Town 2.
Deary 63, Nezperce 36
DEARY — Deary was able to put on a strong showing at home, getting the easy victory over Nezperce in an Idaho 1A Division II first-round district tournament game.
Deary (8-10) had five double-digit scorers, including leading scorer Blaine Clark. In addition to his 14 points, Clark also had seven assists and four steals with six of his 14 points coming from beyond the arc and four more coming from the charity stripe. Lakye Taylor also contributed to Deary’s win. He had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Deary faces Timberline at 6 p.m. today.
NEZPERCE (3-17)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 2-2 2, , Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 2 0-0 5, Tanner Johnson 5 0- 0 10, Carter Williams 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 2 4-5 8, Brycen Danner 3 0-0 7, Marshal Nelson 2 0-0 4, . Totals 14 6-9 36.
DEARY (8-10)
Laithan Proctor 4 3-3 11, Kalab Rickard 5 1-2 12, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 4-4 14, Gus Rickert 5 1-2 11, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 1 0-1 2, Lakye Taylor 5 1-2 11. Totals 25 10-14 63.
Nezperce 15 7 4 10—36
Deary 24 20 12 7—63
3-point goals — Clark 2, Rickard, Zenner, Danner.
GIRLS BASKETBALLKendrick 47, Carey 35
NAMPA, Idaho — Following a loss to Deary in the Idaho Class 1A Division II quarterfinal, Kendrick bounced back with a win against Carey in consolation play.
The game was knotted at 20 going into halftime. It was a dominant third quarter that ultimately gave Kendrick (19-6) the win.
Kendrick will now go on the consolation bracket final today at 9 a.m.
CAREY (13-9)
Jane Parke 4 1-4 9, Rylie Quillin 2 0-3 4, Berenice Vargas 2 0-0 5, Shayli Smith 5 2-5 15, Mailee Hennefer 0 0-0 0, Olivia Nilsen 0 0-1 0, Katie Mecham 1 0-5 2, Richaela Peck 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bennion 0 0-0 0, Paige Black 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-18 35.
KENDRICK (19-6)
Rose Stewart 0 2-3 2, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-1 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kimbley 1 1-1 3, Hannah Tweit 1 3-4 6, Morgan Silflow 0 0-1 0, Erin Morgan 7 5-7 19 , Ruby Stewart 2 0-1 4, Hailey Taylor 4 0-2 9, Taylor Boyer. Totals 17 11-20 47.
Carey 7 13 3 12—35
Kendrick 7 13 16 11—47
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor, Smith 3, Vargas.
Clarkston 64, Pullman 24
SPOKANE — Four players scored in double figures as the Bantams outscored the Greyhounds 16-2 in the first quarter and dealt them a Class 2A district semifinal defeat.
The Hounds (8-14) are out for the season, while Clarkston (14-6) advances to play West Valley in a district final at 5:30 p.m. today at Spokane Arena.
PULLMAN (8-14)
Elise McDougle 5 0-0 12, Audrey Pitzer 1 0-0 2, Lacie Sines 1 0-1 2, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 1 0-0 2, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 4, Ryliann Bednar 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 2-5 24.
CLARKSTON (14-6)
Erika Pickett 4 2-2 12, Maggie Ogden 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Whittle 4 0-0 11, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 4 2-4 12, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 4 2-2 12, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 6, Ryann Combs 1 1-2 3, Taryn Demers 2 0-0 4, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-10 64.
Pullman 2 9 8 5—24
Clarkston 16 21 17 10—64
3-point goals — McDougle 2, Whittle 3, Pickett 2, Wallace 2, Teasley 2.
Colton 40, Gar-Pal 37
DAYTON, Wash. — After two close games during the regular season that Garfield-Palouse won, Colton was finally able to get a win in the Washington Class 1B district tournament final.
Colton claims the title, but both teams will advance to the regional tournament and will play at a yet to be determined site on Feb. 25-26.
COLTON (19-2)
Maggie Meyer 5 0-0 11, Mary Pluid 5 0-1 13, Kyndra Stout 2 0-0 5, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 4, Sydni Whitcomb 2 3-5 7, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-6 40.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-5)
Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 1 0-0 3, Mak Collier 0 0-0 0, Maci Brantner 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Pedersen 9 6-10 26. Totals 13 7-12 37.
Colton 10 7 12 11—40
Gar-Pal 7 4 13 13—37
3-point goals — Pluid 3, Meyer, Stout, Pederson 2, Cook, Cloninger.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman faring decently at state meet
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Pullman boys swimming team has the top seed in two events and are No. 2 in four others after the preliminary rounds of the Class 2A Washington state meet at King County Aquatic Center.
The 400 free relay of sophomore William Miller, senior Felix Gomez, sophomore Teo Uberuaga and freshman Jake McCoy had a time of 3 minutes, 19.12 seconds to lead after the first round. The Greyhounds are 3.55 seconds ahead of second-place Sammamish.
The meet’s finals start at 8:30 a.m. today.
Pullman results
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Felix Gomez, William Miller, Adam Carter) 1:39.47
200 freestyle — 1. Miller 1.43.69
200 IM — 2. McCoy 1:56.94.
50 free — 6. Gomez 22.74.
100 free — 2. Miller 47.32.
500 free — 4. McCoy 4.50.57.
200 free relay — 6. Pullman (Carter Frichette, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell, Carter) 1:36.17.
110 backstroke — 13. Carter 1:00.98.
100 breaststroke — 2. Gomez 59.27.
400 free relay — 1. (Miller, Gomez, Uberuaga, McCoy) 3:19.12.
WRESTLINGHounds hold their own at Mat Classic
TACOMA — Aydin Peltier (120 pounds), Ivan Acosta (126), Jeroen Smith (145) and Gabriel Smith (152) of Pullman have reached the final four in their divisions at the Mat Classic state wrestling event at the Tacoma Dome.
Acosta scored two major decisions Friday, Jeroen Smith had two decisions, Peltier earned a major decision and a decision, and Gabriel Smith had a major decision and a first-round pin.
The event continues at 10 a.m. today; final round starts at 3 p.m.
Team scores — 1. Orting 91.5; 2. W.F. West 80; 3. Othello 78.5; 4. Selah 78; T5. Bremerton 47; T5. White River 47; 7. Washougal 41; T8. Aberdeen 39; T8. Pullman 39; 10. Burlington-Edison 31.5; 11. North Kitsap 31; T12. Ellensburg 30; T12. Sedro-Woolety 30; T14. Enumclaw 27.5; T14. Steilacoom 27.5; 16. Anacortes 25; 17. Spokane West Valley 23; 18. Columbia River 20.5; 19. Grandview 20; 20. Clarkston 19; 21. Hockinson 17; 22. Shadle Park 16; 23. Ephrata 14; 24. Black Hills 13; 25. Spokane East Valley 12.5; T26. Lindbergh 12; T26. Shelton 12; T28. Cedarcrest 11; T28. Fife 11; T30. Prosser 10; T30. Squalicum 10; 32. Centralia 9; 33. Rogers 8; T34. Lakewood 7; T34. Port Angeles 7; T36. Bellingham 6; T356. Ridgefield 6; T36. Woodland 6; 39. Tyee 4; T40. Mark Morris 3; T40. Washington 3; T42. Lynden 2; T42. North Mason 2; 44. Franklin Pierce 1; T45. Archbishop Murphy 0; T45. Seattle Evergreen 0; T45. Kingston 0; T45. R.A. Long 0; T45. Rochester 0; T45. Sehome 0; T45. Sequim 0; T45. Tumwater 0.
Pullman results
113 — Gavin McCloy 2-1.
120 — Aydin Peltier 2-0.
126 — Ivan Acosta 2-0.
145 — Jeroen Smith 2-0.
152 — Gabriel Smith 2-0.
Zimmerman sisters win district titles
COEUR D’ALENE — Keira and Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow won district titles in the 106 and 113-pound weight classes, respectively, of their inaugural girls-only district wrestling title.
Moscow finished second out of 16 teams with 49 points, with Potlatch third (48). Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal (145) also took home a title.
The first-ever girls state wrestling meet takes place next Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Team scores — 1. Bonners Ferry 59; 2. Moscow 49; 3. Potlatch 48; 4. Orofino 36; T5. Coeur d’Alene 43; T5. Lake City 43; 7. Post Falls 42; 8. Sandpoint 39; 9. Lewiston 38; 10. Highland 24; 11. Prairie 21; T12. Lakeland 20; T12. Priest River 20; 14. Clearwater Valley 7; 15. Kootenai 5; 16. St. Maries 3.
Moscow results
106 — Keira Zimmerman 2-0 (first).
113 — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0 (first).
Potlatch results
106 — Marlo Kampster 0-2 (fourth).
120 — Sehlby Prather 1-2 (third).
145 — Hayley McNeal 3-0 (first).
Bulldogs’ Ensley alive in Class 1B/2B state meet
TACOMA — Trentin Ensley of Colfax remains alive in consolation play after going 1-1 on the opening day of the Mat Classic state wrestling tournament. Action continues at 10 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Granger 127.5; 2. Tonasket 117.5; 3. Lake Roosevelt 75; 4. Okanogan 52; 5. Forks 38.5; 6. Reqardan 26; 7. Kittitas 24; 8. Liberty Bell 21.5; 9. Kalama 21; 10. North Beach 19; 11. Goldendale 17; 12. Adna 16; 13. Davenport 9.5; 14. Darrington 7.5; T15. Chewelah 7; T15. Liberty 7; T17. Muckelshoot Tribal School 6; T17. Wahkiakum 6; T17. Warden 6; 20. Pomeroy 4.5; T21. Mabton 4; T21. Mossyrock 4; T21. Stevenson 4; T24. Colfax 3; T24. Rainier 3; 26. Toledo 2; 27. Mary Walker 1; T28. Columbia 0; T28. Ilwaco 0; T28. Napavine 0; T28. Northwest Christian 0; T28. Ocosta 0; T28. Onalaska 0; T28. Oroville 0; T28. River View 0; T28. Wilbur-Creston 0; T28. Willapa Valley 0.
Colfax result
182 — Trentin Ensley 1-1.
Pomeroy results
170 — Curtis Winona 1-1.
182 — Braedyn White 1-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU to play five exhibitions in the spring
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team announced it would play five spring exhibtions, including four times at home.
The Cougars, who finished 14-3-4 overall and 7-1-3 in Pac-12 play in the fall, will host Idaho at 6:30 p.m. March. Also on the schedule is a 1 p.m. contest April 9 against Boise State. Washington State, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2021, concludes its spring at 11 a.m. April 16 at Seattle Pacific.
Where home games will be played has yet to be determined.
2022 SPRING SCHEDULE
March 9 — Idaho, 6:30 p.m.; 27 — Crossfire Boys, noon; April 2 — British Columbia, 1 p.m.; 9 — Boise State, 1 p.m.; 16 — at Seattle Pacific, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLThree from WSU head to U.S. open tryouts
PULLMAN — Washington State freshman Katy Ryan, senior Shea Rubright and coach Jen Greeny will be a part of open tryouts for the U.S. women’s national team and U.S. Collegiate national teams Feb. 25-27 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., it was announced.
Ryan had 249 kills with an impressive .326 attack percentage for the Cougars, who went 20-12 overall and 13-7 in the Pac-12 in the fall. She also finished with 77 blocks and 48 digs.
Rubright transferred to Washington State, which made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, after three seasons at Minnesota.
She helped the Gophers to the final eight in the national tourney as they finished No. 7 in the country. She had 39 kills with a .312 attack percentage this year.