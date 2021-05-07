Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang of Pullman dropped only a half-dozen total points across the 12 games of their 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory as the Greyhounds swept Shadle Park 7-0 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League tennis play Thursday.
Pullman (8-0, 6-0) also enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout performance from No. 2 singles player Vijay Lin. The Greyhounds, who did not drop a set on the day, are now within one outing of a perfect regular season.
Singles — Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Cameron Picicci 6-2, 6-3; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Matthew Nitchman 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Brody Botrell 6-0, 6-3; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Elias Garcia 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Carson Newell and Cole Hooper 6-0, 6-0; Jay Sahaym and Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Isaac Rouse and Micaiah Godley 6-0, 6-1; Kieran Hampson and Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Brayden Cannon and Angel Torres 6-1, 6-2.
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — The No. 3 doubles team of Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schone played a close first set before finishing off their opponents quickly for a 7-5, 6-1 win as Pullman blanked Shadle Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The Greyhounds improved to 8-0 and 6-0.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Alihna Grandos 6-2, 6-2; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Hailey Castro 6-3, 6-3; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Emma Johnson 6-0, 6-2 Renee Sun, Pul, def. Ashley Salt 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hidebrand, Pul, def. Angela Turcios and Alyssa Smith 6-2, 6-3; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore Pul, def Renee Alexander Alexander and Katie Montejano 7-5, 6-1.
Moscow 9, Orofino 8
Devon Conway collected three hits and four RBI as Moscow edged fast-closing Orofino in a nonleague game.
The Maniacs rallied for five runs with two out in the top of the seventh inning behind a two-run single by Body Howell and an RBI triple by Steve Bradbury. A fly-out ended the rally
Dash Barlow had three hits and two RBI for the Bears.
Orofino 102 000 0—8 9 3
Moscow 022 023 x—9 9 1
Brayden Turcott, Jordan Christopherson (3), Rylan Larson (6) and Larson, Silas Naranjo (6); Isaac Staszkow, Cody Isakson (7) and Mike Kiblen.
Orofino hits — Turcott, Joe Sparano (3B), Dash Barlow 3 (2B), Nick Drobish 2, Body Howell, Steve Bradbury (3B).
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger (3B), Ryan Delusa 2 (2B), Isakson 2, Devon Conway 3 (3B), Jack Driskill.
Tigers triumph twice
ST. MARIES — Kendrick defeated Whitepine League foes Troy and Lapwai in back-to-back Whitepine League games. The Tigers prevailed 8-0 against the Trojans and 21-5 versus the Wildcats.
Against Troy, Preston Boyer struck out seven in a complete game and tallied three hits with a double. Matt Fletcher had three hits and a double while adding three RBI.
The two remained hot at bat against Lapwai, with Fletcher racking up two doubles and four RBI and Boyer hitting a three-RBI double.
GAME 1
Kendrick 000 300 5—8 11 4
Troy 000 000 0—0 4 1
Preston Boyer and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Darrick Baier, Mack Hagenbaugh (5) and Kaiden Strunk, Cameron House (1).
Kendrick hits — Boyer 3 (2B), Matt Fletcher 3 (2B), Talon Alexander 2, Hunter Taylor 2, Rylan Hogan (3B).
Troy hits — Baier, Boden DeMeerleer, Strunk, Joseph Doumit.
GAME 2
Kendrick 2(13)2 22—21 11 0
Lapwai 131 00— 5 6 4
Skylar Miller, Gunnar Bruce (2), Boyer (5) and Fitzmorris. William Picard, Promise Shawl (5) and Kayden Williamson.
Kendrick hits — Ty Koepp 2, M. Fletcher 2 (2 2B), Dale Fletcher (2B), Taylor (2B), David Waham (2B), Boyer (2B), Hogan, Miller, Bruce.
Lapwai hits — K. Williamson 3 (2B), Arries Bisbee, Leland Whiteplume, Arlen Whitman.
SOFTBALLKendrick 28-16, Lapwai 6-5
LAPWAI — Kendrick prevailed in a walkfest, piling up 44 runs on 10 hits in a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep of Lapwai.
The Tigers improved to 11-5 overall and 8-4 in WPL play, winning 28-6 and 16-5.
Kendrick walked 21 times in Game 1 and drew 18 bases on balls in the nightcap.
Hailey Taylor started and finished both games for Kendrick, compiling 10 strikeouts against just four walks.
Hannah Tweit had a pair of doubles on the day, and Kenadie Kirk swatted a timely triple.
“We know Lapwai is dangerous,” Tigers coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “They can hit the ball pretty well, they put good athletes on the field, but we took the balls when they came and had several girls hit in good situations.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 5(16)7—28 5 1
Lapwai 006— 6 5 1
Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk. Krisalyn Bisbee, Jordyn McCormack-Marks (2) and Kahlees Young, Sayq’is Greene (2).
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 2 (2B), Kirk (3B), Morgan Silflow, Natalie Kimbley.
Lapwai hits — Lauren Gould, Bisbee, McCormack-Marks, Young, Kayla Williamson.
GAME 2
Lapwai 003 02— 5 6 1
Kendrick 461 05—16 5 0
McCormack-Marks and Gould. Taylor and Kirk.
Lapwai hits — Gould, Bisbee 2 (2B), McCormack-Marks, S. Greene, Amris Mitchell.
Kendrick hits — Erin Morgan 2 (2B), Tweit (2B), Emily Proctor (2B), Kirk.
BOYS’ SOCCERNorth Central 5, Pullman 1
North Central’s Ben Hippauf tallied four goals — including three in a two-minute span in the second half — during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against Pullman.
NC (6-2) was limited to seven shots, but made them count after going into the locker room leading 1-0.
The Greyhounds (5-3) got their lone score, the final of the game, in the 68th minute from Aidan Crossler.
Pullman, which defeated North Central 3-2 earlier this season, will face the same team again in the district tournament on Thursday. A site has yet to be determined.
North Central 1 4—5
Pullman 0 1—1
North Central — Ben Hippauf, 13th.
North Central — Nafea Nafea, 44th.
North Central — Hippauf (Prim), 55th.
North Central — Hippauf, 57th.
North Central — Hippauf (Anderson), 57th.
Pullman — Aiden Crossler, 68th.
Shots — North Central 7, Pullman 7.
Saves — North Central: Bevins 6. Pullman: Wolsborn 1, Cole 1.
GOLFMoscow’s Brown places first
POST FALLS — Moscow’s Bryden Brown carded a 2-under-par 71 to collect medalist honors at the boys’ segment of the Lakeland Invitational at the Links Golf Club.
Ben Mack shot 83 to help the Bears to a sixth-place finish out of 11 teams.
Fourth-place Lewiston was paced by Jack Seibly and Carson King, both of whom carded an 8-over 81. Christian Lybyer came in with an 88.
All of Coeur d’Alene’s players shot in the 70s and 80s as the Vikings placed first as a team.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 323, Post Falls 333, Kellogg 340, Lewiston 341, Lakeland 342, Moscow 344, Sandpoint 351, Lake City 374, Priest River 397, Bonners Ferry 422, Timberlake 449.
Medalist — Bryden Brown, Moscow, 71.
Lewiston individuals — Jack Seibly 81, Carson King 81, Christian Lybyer 88, Justin Sandvick 91, Noah Acord 94.
Moscow individuals — Brown 71, Ben Mack 83, Isaac Harmon 91, Parker Beebe 99, Alex Lee 101.
Brune cards 94 for Bengals
RATHDRUM — Lewiston freshman Julia Brune notched a personal-best 94 and helped the Bengals to their best score of the season and third place in the girls’ portion of the Lakeland Invitational at Twin Lakes Village Golf Club.
Myah Parsons led Moscow with a 98.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 376, Sandpoint 378, Lewiston 381, Post Falls 395, Lake City 400, Lakeland 435, Moscow 440, Timberlake 446, Kellogg 449, Priest River 474.
Lewiston scores — Julia Brune 92, Mollie Seibly 93, Teryn McCarthy 98, Abbigail Tellez 98, Lilly Samuels 109.
Moscow scores — Myah Parsons 98, Mia Berrett 111, Hannah Gregory 121, Marissa Lewis 110.