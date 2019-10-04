With the majority of the nonleague schedule out of the way, Pullman will begin its four-game Great Northern League slate starting tonight against East Valley at 7 p.m.
Moscow hits the road to play Lewiston, also at 7 p.m.
Brothers Isaiah Strong, a senior receiver, and Evan Strong, a sophomore running back, boast a combined 10 touchdowns and almost 800 yards in four games for the Greyhounds (3-1).
They’ll look to add to their totals tonight against the Knights (1-3).
After Pullman’s first loss to Moscow in eight years, on Sept. 20, the Greyhounds “refocused” in coach David Cofer’s words and dominated Black Hills 42-6 this past week.
Isaiah Strong, who leads Pullman with 478 yards receiving, had six catches for 138 yards and scored his fifth touchdown of the season against the Wolves.
“He’s one of our primary playmakers,” Cofer said. “But at the same time, we’ve had other guys step up.”
Cofer lauded his team’s other receivers — Sam Tingstad, Ethan Kramer and Ryan Bickelhaupt — for “doing the little things” to get open.
When the Moscow football team visits Lewiston at 7 tonight, here are three story lines to watch:
Moscow’s stellar quarterback play
Moscow coach Phil Helbling called Chad Redinger the “best” quarterback he’s mentored.
The junior has nine passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in four games.
“I’ve had some pretty good quarterbacks, guys who could sling it around,” said Helbling, who’s in his eighth year. “But he’s also got the ability to run the ball and do all the things we need him to do there. And his ability to run the ball is the X-factor, in my mind.”
A familiar foible
The Bengals are coming off a 30-0 loss to Sandpoint in which Lewiston’s Achilles’ heel reared its head: the Bengals came away empty on “at least” two red-zone trips, Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said.
Even so, sophomore running back Cruz Hepburn ran for more than 100 yards for a third consecutive game.
The streak
Moscow (3-2) last beat the Bengals (2-3) in 2014, winning 25-21. Since then, Lewiston has won four straight meetings and outscored the Bears 211-43.
