The unbeaten Pullman Greyhounds made a strong start and held off a Shadle Park rally to prevail 9-5 on Tuesday in a 2A Greater Spokane League baseball game.
Brady Wells held the Highlanders scoreless through four innings and tallied two hits, including a double for Pullman (6-0, 6-0), while Carson Coulter earned the save.
“Shadle Park’s pretty good, so I’m pretty happy to come away with a win against those guys,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said.
Shadle Park 000 041 0—5 9 3
Pullman 230 400 X—9 11 2
Rose, Primm (2), Plourde (3), Picard (5) and Herindez. Wells, Bickelhaupt (5), Coulter (6) and Coulter, Robison (6).
Shadle Park hits — Lipscomb 3, Schmidt 2 (2 3B), Emsminger, Fox, Hurst, Herindez.
Pullman hits — Held 3 (2B), Wells 2 (2B), Robison 2, Bickelhaupt, Utzman, Richartz, Hilliard.
Moscow 7, Orofino 3
OROFINO — Ryan Delusa went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double as Moscow downed nonleague opponent Orofino.
Dylan Decker also was 2-of-4 with a double, and Ethan McLaughlin allowed just one run in the opening four innings for the Bears (7-7).
Moscow 320 200 0—7 6 2
Orofino 001 020 0—3 6 3
Ethan McLaughlin, Jamison Green (5) and Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales (6). Steve Bradbury, Dash Barlow (4), Brayden Turcott (5) and Rylan Larson.
Moscow hits — Ryan Delusa 2 (2B), Dylan Decker 2 (2B), Kiblen, Chad Redinger.
Orofino hits — Joe Sparano 2 (3B), Jordan Christopherson (2B), Larson, Barlow, Body Howell.
Troy 10, Genesee 5
GENESEE — Troy avenged a loss from the previous night against Whitepine League foe Genesee.
“It was a combination of good pitching by Derrick (Baier) and clean defense,” Troy coach Travis House said. “And we put the bat on the ball. We didn’t strike out much. We were hitting the ball hard and putting it in play, and good things happened.”
Troy (6-3, 6-3) racked up four runs per inning in the fifth and sixth to pull away with the lead.
Troy 000 244 0—10 5 1
Genesee 002 000 3—5 7 4
Derrick Baier, Cameron House (6) and House, Mack Hagenbaugh. Jack Johnson and Nate Guinard.
Troy hits — Boden DeMeerleer 2, Hagenbaugh (2B), House, Kaiden Strunk
Genesee hits — Guinard 2, Cy Wareham (2B), Peak Wareham (3B), Cameron Meyer, Johnson, Jacob Krick.
SOFTBALL
Orofino 13, Moscow 8
Riley Schwartz delivered three hits with a pair of doubles as Orofino held on to beat nonleague opponent Moscow.
Moscow racked up five runs to make things interesting in the seventh.
Orofino 233 110 3—13 11 4
Moscow 210 000 5—8 10 9
K. Hurlson and M. Madden. S. Elliss, A. Pouchnik (5) and S. Verlin, M. Highfill (2).
Orofino hits — R. Schwartz 3 (2 2B), J. Miller 2 (2B), M. Madden 2, M. Zenner (3B), K. Hurlson (2B).
Moscow hits — A. Bethel 2 (2B), S. Verlin 2, J. Smith 2 (2B), B. Fleischman (2B), A. Sparks (2B), S. Elliss, A. Pouchnik.
Grangeville 10, Kendrick 8
GRANGEVILLE — Macy Smith swung for a home run and went 3-for-4 at the plate as Grangeville topped Kendrick in a nonleague contest.
The Bulldogs committed nine errors, but a strong showing in the later stages sealed the victory and pushed Grangeville to 8-8.
“We gave up too many walks, too many errors,” Grangeville coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “But the girls battled through adversity. They have ways of getting back when they get out of sorts, and they find it within themselves.”
Kendrick 001 043 0—8 3 7
Grangeville 014 104 x—10 9 9
Taylor and Kirk. Zahorka and Smith.
Kendrick hits — Proctor 2, Kimbley.
Grangeville hits — Zahorka 2 (2B), Smith 3 (HR), Anderson, Kent (3B), Zimmerman 2.
Potlatch 9-23, Genesee 3-4
GENESEE — Emma Chambers shook off an 0-for-3 performance at the plate in the first game of a Whitepine League doubleheader against Genesee, going 4-for-4 in the second matchup with three RBI and two doubles as the Loggers prevailed by scores of 9-3 and 23-4.
Potlatch (7-1, 6-0) totaled 14 RBI in the second game, while Rebecca Butterfield held off the Bulldogs batters in the first one, notching 13 strikeouts.
GAME 1
Genesee 000 003 0—3 3 5
Potlatch 000 036 x—9 6 2
R. Leseman and B. Leseman. R. Butterfield and T. McKinney.
Genesee hits — H. Donner (3B), B. Leseman, K. Carter.
Potlatch hits — A. Felton 2, J. Larson (2B), K. Heitstuman, K. Hadaller, R. Butterfield.
GAME 2
Potlatch 902 (12)—23 11 1
Genesee 220 0—4 1 6
R. Butterfield, J. Larson (1) and T. McKinney. R. Leseman, B. Leseman (1) and R. Leseman, B. Leseman (1).
Potlatch hits — E. Chambers 4 (2 2B), A. Felton 2, J. Larson (2B), R. Butterfield (2B), A. Arciga, K. Heitstuman, T. Carpenter.
Genesee hits — K. Carter.
TENNIS
Pullman boys 6, West Valley 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman did not drop a single game across its four singles matches in a dominant team victory against 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley.
The Greyhounds (5-0) won every completed set by a margin of 6-1 or better, with their No. 1 doubles pairing of Ravi Lin and Ambrose Wang joining all four singles players in pitching a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. The lone Pullman blemish came due to an injury default suffered while leading early in the No. 3 doubles match.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Cory Jones 6-0, 6-0; Connor Lee, Pul, def. Riley Zeifelder 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Asher Nefenger 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Gavin Simmons 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Ravi Lin and Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Taryn Littleworth and Ian Howatt 6-0, 6-0; Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Nathan Hanson and Hayden Hunsaker 6-1, 6-1; Chase Froelich and Keagan Nakazawa, WV, def. Kieran Hampson and Kolby Uhlenkott 0-1, ret.
Pullman girls 7, West Valley 0
PULLMAN — No. 1 singles player Gwyn Heim and No. 2 Addison Hawes both won 6-0, 6-0 as the Pullman girls blanked West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Audrey Pitzer of Pullman pulled out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 win.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul def. Erin Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Gracelyn Davis 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul def. Carly Bale 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Sage McAllister 6-2, 6-2
Doubles — Chelsie George and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian, Pul def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Carlie Knapp and Kendall Nordhus 6-4, 6-1; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore, Pul, def. Ali Parker and Addy Palmer 6-1, 6-1.
TRACK
Slaybaugh vaults 14-5½
POMEROY — Rapidly improving Colton Slaybaugh broke his school record in the boys’ pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 5½ inches, to lead Pomeroy to the boys’ team title in a seven-team track meet.
The mark is 5½ inches better than the Washington 1B state-meet record, and Pomeroy coaches believe it’s the best 1B mark ever in the state.
“He’s a very talented athlete, he works really hard, and Fred is a phenomenal coach,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said, referring to vaults coach Fred Knebel.
Slaybaugh, a junior, also won the 100-meter dash and anchored a victorious 400 relay team.
Garfield-Palouse claimed the girls’ team crown.
GIRLS
Team scores
Garfield-Palouse 241, Oakesdale 241, Pomeroy 178, Prescott 128, Yakama Nation 86, Tekoa-Rosalia 62, Odessa 54.
Area winners
200 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.63. 400 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:07.62. 3200 — Samantha Snekvik, GP, 14:09.88. 800 relay — Garfield-Palouse (Appel, Pfaff, Blomgren, Laughary) 2:05.92. 1600 relay — Garfield-Palouse (Gibler, Snekvik, Southern, Edwards) 5:28.76. Pole vault — Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-6. Shot put — Raelin Borley, Pom, 30-3. Javelin – Raelin Borley, Pom, 97-9.
BOYS
Team scores
Pomeroy 254, Tekoa-Rosalia 240, Oakesdale 148, Yakama Nation 144, Garfield-Palouse 128, Prescott 84, Odessa 82.
Area winners
100 — Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.92. 400 — Ethan Cok, GP, 56.45. 1600 — Danny Laughary, GP, 5:24.78. 400 relay — Pomeroy (Fruh, Vendeland, T. Slaybaugh, C. Slaybaugh) 47.82. Pole vault — Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-5½. Triple jump — Jaxson Orr, GP, 36-9. Discus — Troy Steele, Pom, 104-4.
Asotin, Colfax win
COLFAX — Carson Benner of Asotin set two personal records in winning the boys’ long and triple jumps, and Hailey Demler of Colfax matched her PR in taking the girls’ high jump in a three-team track meet.
Team titles went to the Asotin girls and the Colfax boys.
GIRLS
Team scores
Asotin 169½, Colfax 152½, Lind-Ritzville 77, Northwest Christian 68.
Area winners
100 — Sydnee Balzer, Aso, 13.35. 1600 — Anna Cocking, Colf, 7:12.98. 3200 — Anna Cocking, Colf, 15:00.71. 100 hurdles — Destiny Nelson, Colf, 19.87. 300 hurdles — Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 52.40. 400 relay — Colfax (Gibb, Nelson, Sisk, Aune) 57.16. 800 relay Asotin (Balzer, Connor, Thummel, Mackintosh) 2:00.53. 1600 relay — Asotin (Thummel, Connor, R. Heimgartner, M. Heimgartner) 5:08.74. High jump — Hailey Demler, Colf, 5-0. Triple jump — Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 32-2. Shot put — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-2. Javelin — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 82-10.
BOYS
Team scores
Colfax 188, Asotin 118, Northwest Christian 85½.
Area winners
400 — Jaxon Wick, Colf, 56.65. 3200 — Josh Huber, Colf, 11:44.89. 110 hurdles — Colton Kneale, Colf, 19.99. 300 hurdles — Colton Kneale, Colf, 47.99. 400 relay — Asotin (Warwick, Heler, Pasion, Goeckner) 47.70. 1600 relay — Colfax (Heiner, Vanek, Wick, Heilsberg) 3:53.00. Long jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 19-2. Triple jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 38-10. Shot put — Jacob Brown, Colf, 39-9½. Discus — Jacob Brown, Colf, 121-8.