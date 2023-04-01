SEATTLE — Steven Kwan became the second player in Cleveland franchise history with five RBI in either of the first two games of the season, and the Guardians took advantage of three errors by Seattle in a 9-4 win over the Mariners on Friday night.

Kwan had a two-run double and two-run single to go along with a sacrifice fly, and the Guardians rebounded with 13 hits after getting shut out by Seattle on opening day.

Larry Doby in 1953 was the only other player in Cleveland’s history to have five RBI in one of the first two games.

