LAS VEGAS — Former Washington State University forward Mouhamed Gueye made his NBA debut Friday against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.
The former Cougar started the game at forward for the Atlanta Hawks, and wasted no time making his impact felt. With 3:12 left in the first quarter, Gueye leapt up to the glass and blocked a layup attempt by Kings small forward Kessler Edwards for his first NBA rejection.
Gueye finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including a 3-pointer. He pulled in five boards and had three assists and and a steal to go with his block.
The Kings won the game 80-76.
Gueye was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His rights were traded to the Boston Celtics and then to the Hawks.
Gueye averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his final season with the Cougars and was named first-team All-Pac-12.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLColumbia Basin River Dogs 7-11, Pullman Patriots 0-5
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Pullman Patriots dropped two games of a doubleheader against the Columbia Basin River Dogs in an American Legion baseball tournament.
Full stats were unavailable at press time.
Pullman will play another two games today — the first against Farmers at 4 p.m. and the second against Columbia Basin at 7 p.m., both at Ephrata High School.
GAME 1
Pullman 000 000—0 4 0
Columbia Basin 101 221—7 9 1
GAME 2
Pullman 050 000 0— 5 7 3
Col. Basin 315 101 x—11 7 2
Orofino Merchants 19, Pullman Posse 4
The Orofino Merchants downed the Pullman Posse at the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
Stats were not available at press time.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWashington State adds two transfers
The Washington State swimming team added two new transfers to its program. The Cougars announced on Friday the arrivals of Sam Krew and Emma Wright.
Krew transfers to Pullman from Tulane and will compete for WSU in the freestyle and butterfly events. Krew won the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle races at a meet last season in Houston and finished third in the 200 free at the 2022 Phill Hansel Invitational.
Wright swam for the University of Houston last season for her freshman year and placed second in the 100 free at the American Athletic Conference Champions, and was on the 200 medley relay team that won the conference championship. She will compete in freestyle and backstroke events for the Cougars.