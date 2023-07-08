AREA ROUNDUP

LAS VEGAS — Former Washington State University forward Mouhamed Gueye made his NBA debut Friday against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.

The former Cougar started the game at forward for the Atlanta Hawks, and wasted no time making his impact felt. With 3:12 left in the first quarter, Gueye leapt up to the glass and blocked a layup attempt by Kings small forward Kessler Edwards for his first NBA rejection.

Recommended for you